The purpose and significance of the Symposium

The symposium aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5, which seeks to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Despite significant strides in gender equality, corruption remains a major obstacle, exacerbating existing inequalities and impeding women’s progress in various spheres of life.

Moreover, one of the critical aspects of the symposium is highlighting how corruption disproportionately impacts women. Women often have fewer financial resources compared to men, making them more vulnerable to corrupt demands. In many developing countries, women must pay bribes to access basic services like healthcare, education, and clean water. This economic disadvantage forces women to choose between meeting essential needs and succumbing to corrupt practices, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and marginalisation. corruption affects women in unique and often more severe ways than men. For instance, women entrepreneurs in emerging markets and developing economies face systemic barriers due to corrupt practices like bribery and nepotism. These practices hinder their access to essential resources such as permits, licenses, and financing, further marginalising them in business operations.

Furthermore, corruption in local governments often results in poor service delivery, which disproportionately affects women who rely heavily on public services. In many instances, women, particularly in developing countries, encounter significant challenges accessing basic necessities such as healthcare, education, and water due to corrupt practices within local administrations. This creates a vicious cycle where women are forced to pay bribes or endure inefficient and unreliable services, further marginalising them within society. The symposium will emphasise the importance of transparent and accountable governance in ensuring that essential services reach those who need them the most.

The need for gender-sensitive anti-corruption strategies

To effectively combat corruption and promote gender equality, it is crucial to integrate gender perspectives into anti-corruption strategies. Gender-sensitive approaches recognise and address the unique vulnerabilities, experiences, and roles of women in corruption dynamics. By ensuring women’s meaningful participation in anti-corruption initiatives, authorities can develop more targeted and inclusive interventions.

Anti-corruption policies and programmes must therefore be designed with these insights in mind, ensuring they are not only inclusive but also equitable. For example, training and capacity-building initiatives should be tailored to empower women to recognise, resist, and report corruption. Additionally, creating safe and accessible channels for women to voice their concerns and experiences with corruption is essential. This involves not just legal protections but also cultural shifts within institutions to support and validate women’s experiences and actions against corruption.

Women in leadership: A path to reducing corruption

Research consistently shows a robust link between the representation of women in elected offices and decreased levels of corruption. Studies indicate that corruption tends to be less severe when a higher percentage of parliamentary or legislative seats and senior government bureaucratic positions are held by women. Increasing women’s participation in government roles promotes integrity and accountability, creating a more transparent and equitable governance system.

The symposium will highlight these findings and advocate for policies that actively promote the recruitment of female leaders in the public sphere. Empowering women to take on leadership roles is a crucial step in reducing corruption and fostering good governance.

The role of whistleblowers

Whistleblowing is a critical component of anti-corruption efforts. However, women often face additional hurdles when speaking out against workplace injustices due to overt or covert gender discrimination and sexism. These factors make it exceedingly challenging and risky for women to raise their voices.

The symposium will address the need for more robust whistleblowing mechanisms that protect and empower women. Establishing the groundwork for whistleblowing is crucial for advancing gender equality in the long run. Governments must enact laws, policies, and strategic plans that challenge gender-based discrimination claims and create a safe environment for women to report corruption.

In conclusion, the “Gender and Corruption: Bold, Beautiful and Brave!” symposium represents a significant step towards addressing the relationship between gender and corruption. By exploring the unique ways in which corruption impacts women and advocating for gender-sensitive anti-corruption strategies, the symposium aims to create a more equitable and just society.

The event promises to be a platform for meaningful dialogue, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to develop targeted interventions that empower women and reduce corruption. For more information and to register for the symposium, visit the Symposium website website or contact Mr Perekamoyo Matala-banda (+27 21 918 4122; Email address: [email protected]​) or Ms Sharon Sheldon (Email address: [email protected]).

The symposium is not just an academic exercise but a call to action. It seeks to empower women to take active roles in anti-corruption initiatives and ensure their voices are heard in the creation of policies and strategies. By integrating gender perspectives into anti-corruption efforts, the symposium hopes to pave the way for more inclusive and effective governance, ultimately contributing to a more transparent and equitable world. DM