South Africa

2024 ELECTIONS

How the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) predicts elections results

How the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) predicts elections results
A voter is assisted by an IEC staff member while casting her vote at the St Hubert Catholic Church in Alexandra, Johannesburg. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)
By Richard Stupart
31 May 2024
0

Predictions are flying as the vote counting takes place. But here’s one set of predictions that election watchers have been taken seriously — from the CSIR, which has designed a special model that gets more accurate as more results flow in.

The days between the close of voting and the announcement of the final result see South Africans being pitched hot takes and predictions from statistical snake oil salesmen and respectable institutions alike. 

One of the national vote predictions that election watchers have been taking most seriously is that from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which has created a model that uses a combination of past and current voting data and combines this with socioeconomic information to predict the overall national result.

How – it would be reasonable to ask – does that work? And how accurately can one predict a national election this way?

The basic idea behind the CSIR model is as follows. For every ward in the country, the CSIR compiles a number of variables that characterise that ward – what province it’s in, its socioeconomic data, demographic information and previous voting history. In this way, each ward has a kind of “fingerprint”, which makes it possible to see which wards are most like which other wards. The basic idea of the CSIR system, then, is that as early results come in, the organisation can use that data to predict other wards that are similar (in terms of previous voting behaviour, demography and socioeconomic state).

One feature of the system is that as more and more voting data comes in, the system has more and more detailed information about what kinds of wards have voted in what kinds of ways, which allows for finer and finer distinctions to be made when predicting results to come, since the model can now see in the existing data where fine distinctions in previous voting history or other variables might correlate with significant differences in voting behaviour.

In the case of brand-new parties, such as the MK party, the model would have had no previous voting history to use for predictions, but once the first 5% or so of the vote was counted, the system would be able to infer that wards that look like those who voted MK early on would themselves be likely to lean that way. In this way, it can pick up on new trends early on and try to infer what other wards might follow them.

Another feature of the system design is that because it is using existing voting data to make increasingly nuanced (and therefore, accurate) predictions, the CSIR’s model is likely to become more and more accurate as the share of counted votes increases. Dr Carike Karsten, a senior technologist on the CSIR prediction project estimates the accuracy of the CSIR model to be within 2% of the true result: a predicted national vote share of, say 47%, would in reality be likely to lie between 45 and 49%.

If you’re inclined to want to skip ahead to the end of this electoral story, then, a good prediction model can be helpful. It’s worth bearing in mind though, that even if you’re a believer in prediction, a 2%margin can conceal an enormous amount of political theatre yet. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: Jacob Zuma is not a former ANC president, he’s a splinter – says Gwede Mantashe
Blog

LIVE: Jacob Zuma is not a former ANC president, he’s a splinter – says Gwede Mantashe
DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote - with PA in third place
Maverick News

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote – with PA in third place
DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
Maverick News

DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
South Africa

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
Maverick News

ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
South Africa

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Five things we know about the elections right now
South Africa

Five things we know about the elections right now
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.