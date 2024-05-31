Aiden Markram of the Proteas during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground. November 2022. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram knows what it feels like to win a World Cup. In fact, he’s the only South African captain who has experienced the feeling before.

A decade ago, he led a strong South African under-19 squad to the junior World Cup trophy after an undefeated campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Now, for the first time, he will lead South Africa on their quest to achieve senior World Cup glory, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.

Markram was awarded the Player of the Tournament award in 2014, while it was also a breakout tournament for Kagiso Rabada — the only other player from the under-19 squad in the current Proteas senior side.

Despite the historic success he achieved with the Junior Proteas side 10 years ago, Markram acknowledged that a senior trophy is the ultimate goal.

“I don’t take too much from it,” the skipper told the media on Thursday. “I see it as a completely different level of cricket, a really long time ago.

“There is a small element of belief and confidence you can potentially take from it.

“If we win this World Cup, for me, it will be the first World Cup that we’ve won.

“It’s not to disregard what we did at under-19 level at all. It was a massive achievement for us and one that we’re still incredibly proud of.

“But this one will certainly mean a hell of a lot more.”

And Markram believes that this could be the tournament to turn around the Proteas’ historic World Cup blunders, which could break the duck and lead to more tournament success to follow.

“I definitely think we have what it takes,” he said. “It’s a World Cup, it’s a really high level of cricket.

“This group has been together for quite a number of years now and we’ve shown through many performances in the past few years that we’re able to beat the best in the world.

“I’m quietly confident that this team has what it takes to win the World Cup.

“I think once we’re able to get that first, illusive one, potentially quite a few could follow after that.”

New leader

Outside of leading in the green and gold, Markram has captained the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the SA20 title in the last two seasons.

And while the preparation for this tournament has largely remained the same for the Proteas compared to other World Cups, the big match mentality — gained from success in franchise tournaments such as the SA20 — has filled the players with belief.

Read more in Daly Maverick: SA20’s smashing season starkly illustrates the peaks and troughs of South African cricket

“On field and from a planning point of view, not a lot changes,” Markram explained.

“We always keep a lot of focus on ourselves as a team, while respecting the opposition.

“We’ve had a few pressure games, especially at a World Cup where we didn’t get over the line. Especially in the past year or two.

“We’ve tried to simulate it as best as we can from a preparation point of view. Hopefully, we can get it right this time.

“We’ve all been playing a lot of cricket, in different leagues, different competitions, series deciders, where there is extra pressure and we’re hoping we can draw from that experience and that can help us if we get to that stage.”

While Markram carries the confidence and belief of getting over the line with the senior national side for the first time, it will be his first time leading the side at a World Cup — having taken over from Temba Bavuma who led the side in the previous two editions of the tournament.

“The off-field responsibilities that you have as a captain at ICC events generally are a bit more hectic and busier so it will be important for me to manage that,” he said.

“But we have a great team in place here to make my life a lot easier which allows me to focus on the cricket side of things.

“Your main focus is to keep the team in a positive and good space. Ideally, help everyone believe that they’re backed.

“[It’s] a challenge as always but a challenge I really enjoy doing.”

South Africa’s first task at the World Cup will be attempting to overcome Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday. The match starts at 4:30pm. DM