Sport

HIGH HOPES

Aiden Markram eyes second World Cup trophy as captain, this time with the senior side

Aiden Markram eyes second World Cup trophy as captain, this time with the senior side
Aiden Markram of the Proteas during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground. November 2022. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
31 May 2024
0

The Proteas will be looking to break their World Cup duck at the T20 World Cup. They’re being led by the only South African skipper who has achieved World Cup success before.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram knows what it feels like to win a World Cup. In fact, he’s the only South African captain who has experienced the feeling before.

A decade ago, he led a strong South African under-19 squad to the junior World Cup trophy after an undefeated campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Now, for the first time, he will lead South Africa on their quest to achieve senior World Cup glory, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.

Markram was awarded the Player of the Tournament award in 2014, while it was also a breakout tournament for Kagiso Rabada — the only other player from the under-19 squad in the current Proteas senior side.

Despite the historic success he achieved with the Junior Proteas side 10 years ago, Markram acknowledged that a senior trophy is the ultimate goal.

“I don’t take too much from it,” the skipper told the media on Thursday. “I see it as a completely different level of cricket, a really long time ago.

“There is a small element of belief and confidence you can potentially take from it.

“If we win this World Cup, for me, it will be the first World Cup that we’ve won.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram right and Kagiso Rabada) of the Proteas celebrate a wicket against Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. 6 November 2022. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images)

“It’s not to disregard what we did at under-19 level at all. It was a massive achievement for us and one that we’re still incredibly proud of.

“But this one will certainly mean a hell of a lot more.”

And Markram believes that this could be the tournament to turn around the Proteas’ historic World Cup blunders, which could break the duck and lead to more tournament success to follow.

“I definitely think we have what it takes,” he said. “It’s a World Cup, it’s a really high level of cricket.

“This group has been together for quite a number of years now and we’ve shown through many performances in the past few years that we’re able to beat the best in the world.

“I’m quietly confident that this team has what it takes to win the World Cup.

“I think once we’re able to get that first, illusive one, potentially quite a few could follow after that.”

New leader

Outside of leading in the green and gold, Markram has captained the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the SA20 title in the last two seasons.

And while the preparation for this tournament has largely remained the same for the Proteas compared to other World Cups, the big match mentality — gained from success in franchise tournaments such as the SA20 — has filled the players with belief.

Read more in Daly Maverick: SA20’s smashing season starkly illustrates the peaks and troughs of South African cricket

“On field and from a planning point of view, not a lot changes,” Markram explained.

“We always keep a lot of focus on ourselves as a team, while respecting the opposition.

“We’ve had a few pressure games, especially at a World Cup where we didn’t get over the line. Especially in the past year or two.

“We’ve tried to simulate it as best as we can from a preparation point of view. Hopefully, we can get it right this time.

“We’ve all been playing a lot of cricket, in different leagues, different competitions, series deciders, where there is extra pressure and we’re hoping we can draw from that experience and that can help us if we get to that stage.”

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram of the Proteas at Sydney Cricket Ground. November 2022. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

While Markram carries the confidence and belief of getting over the line with the senior national side for the first time, it will be his first time leading the side at a World Cup — having taken over from Temba Bavuma who led the side in the previous two editions of the tournament.

“The off-field responsibilities that you have as a captain at ICC events generally are a bit more hectic and busier so it will be important for me to manage that,” he said.

“But we have a great team in place here to make my life a lot easier which allows me to focus on the cricket side of things.

“Your main focus is to keep the team in a positive and good space. Ideally, help everyone believe that they’re backed.

“[It’s] a challenge as always but a challenge I really enjoy doing.”

South Africa’s first task at the World Cup will be attempting to overcome Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday. The match starts at 4:30pm. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: Multi-Party Charter partners' election results disappointing — Steenhuisen
Blog

LIVE: Multi-Party Charter partners' election results disappointing — Steenhuisen
ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
Maverick News

ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
South Africa

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
Silent MK voters were from the ANC — Duduzile Zuma
Maverick News

Silent MK voters were from the ANC — Duduzile Zuma
Five things we know about the elections right now
South Africa

Five things we know about the elections right now

TOP READS IN SECTION

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Maverick News

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.