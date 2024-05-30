Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla’s $56bn pay package for Elon Musk opposed by Calpers CEO

Tesla’s $56bn pay package for Elon Musk opposed by Calpers CEO
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the Atreju convention in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Calpers, the largest state public pension fund in the US, tentatively plans to vote against a proposed $56-billion pay package for Musk, a sign of opposition from a major investor.
By Bloomberg
30 May 2024
0

Calpers, the largest state public pension fund in the US, tentatively plans to vote against a proposed $56-billion pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a sign of opposition from a major investor.

“As of today, minus the conversation that has yet to happen with Tesla, we would not be voting in favour of that proposal,” Marcie Frost, CEO of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said on Wednesday in an interview with CNBC. “We do not believe that the compensation is commensurate with the performance of the company.”

Frost’s statement adds to the pushback facing the controversial pay proposal, which a Calpers spokesperson said it also opposed when it was originally crafted in 2018. Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis & Co similarly has urged Tesla investors to reject the package, citing its “excessive size” and the dilutive effect upon exercise.

Calpers owns roughly 9.5 million Tesla shares, making it among the electric vehicle maker’s 30 largest investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Musk criticised Frost’s remarks, saying in a post on his social media platform X that the pension fund “is breaking their word”. 

“What she’s saying makes no sense, as all the contractual milestones were met,” Musk said on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A Delaware judge voided Musk’s 2018 pay deal earlier this year, saying investors weren’t fully informed of key details. 

Tesla’s board is putting it up for another vote at its annual shareholders meeting on June 13. If it’s rejected, Musk has threatened to develop some products outside of Tesla.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
Blog

LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
IEC anticipates high voter turnout ‘well beyond’ that of 2019 as voters continue to line up across SA
South Africa

IEC anticipates high voter turnout ‘well beyond’ that of 2019 as voters continue to line up across SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
After the Bell: My vote is not my secret — I’m going for Rise Mzansi
South Africa

After the Bell: My vote is not my secret — I’m going for Rise Mzansi
Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses SCA bid to keep multimillion-rand ‘success fee’
Business Maverick

Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses SCA bid to keep multimillion-rand ‘success fee’
SA trims maize output forecast as outlook worsens north of Limpopo in El Niño’s wake
Maverick News

SA trims maize output forecast as outlook worsens north of Limpopo in El Niño’s wake
A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
DM168

A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png