Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Salesforce Shares Plunge by Most Since 2008 After Weak Outlook

Salesforce Shares Plunge by Most Since 2008 After Weak Outlook
Salesforce headquarters in San Francisco.
By Bloomberg
30 May 2024
0

Salesforce Inc. shares slid by the most in almost two decades after projecting the slowest quarterly sales growth in its history, renewing concerns that the company will be left behind in the artificial intelligence boom. 

Revenue will rise as much as 8% to $9.25 billion in the period ending in July, the San Francisco-based company said Wednesday in a statement. That would be the first quarter of single-digit sales growth for Salesforce in its almost two decades as a publicly traded company. The stock sank by as much as 21% to $215.40, the biggest intraday decline since July 21, 2004.

Analysts had, on average, estimated $9.35 billion in revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Salesforce said profit, excluding some items, will be about $2.35 a share, also falling below expectations.

Read More: Salesforce Plunges as Outlook Raises Broad Concerns: Street Wrap

The outlook is heightening investors’ fears over Salesforce’s sliding sales growth in the past year as the company has turned its attention to bolstering profit. Management has touted the potential for artificial intelligence-oriented software and features to boost revenue. The company has also increased buybacks and initiated a dividend in an attempt to keep Wall Street happy.

The stock had gained just 3.2% this year through Wednesday’s close. Many software companies have lagged behind others in the technology sector as the AI craze has disproportionately benefited the stocks of hardware and chip firms including Nvidia Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc. Salesforce’s outlook weighed on the performance of the software sector on Thursday, with Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., SAP SE and others also declining. C3.ai Inc. rallied on a stronger-than-expected sales outlook.

Salesforce Eyes Biggest Drop Since 2008

“I would question if a lot of the focus by CIOs on AI is coming at the expense of expansions at Salesforce,” said Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff highlighted the recent emphasis on profit and the long-term potential of artificial intelligence as positive for the company. “We’re incredibly well positioned to help companies realize the promise of AI over the next decade,” Benioff said in the statement. Most analysts don’t expect generative AI features within Salesforce applications to boost revenue until 2025 or 2026.

Salesforce’s Data Cloud, which organizes information for analysis and artificial intelligence, is a major focus for executives and investors. The business unit containing Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau increased 24% to $1.4 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $1.36 billion.

Deal Strategy

Salesforce recently considered buying Informatica Inc., a maker of data-organization software, underscoring its investment in the product category, before talks fizzled. While some investors oppose any large acquisition, particularly after Salesforce bought Slack for $27 billion in 2021, “inorganic is part of our strategy — it always will be,” said Executive Vice President Mike Spencer, who declined to comment on the Informatica reports.

Salesforce Sees First-Ever Single Digit Sales Growth | Investors are worried about a slowdown at Salesforce

Benioff, speaking on a conference call after the results, said if the company looks “at a large scale acquisition, we’re going to make sure that it is not dilutive to our customers, that it’s accretive, that it has the right metrics, and we are also going to be quick to walk away from things that we are not totally confident in.”

In the fiscal first quarter ending April 30, revenue increased 11% to $9.13 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.44 per share. Analysts, on average, estimated profit of $2.38 a share on revenue of $9.15 billion.

Current remaining performance obligation, a measure of contracted sales, increased 10% to $26.4 billion, below estimates. Customers were more cautious in the quarter than they had been in the preceding one — with smaller purchases and a longer wait before signing new deals, Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham said during the call. “It’s similar to what we felt in the first half of last year.”

As corporations allocate more of their budgets toward generative AI-oriented hardware and software, it’s likely to come at the expense of traditional giants like Salesforce, said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Recent results by Workday Inc. and UiPath Inc., showed similar pessimism. For software companies, “the malaise is broad, not Salesforce-specific, and we don’t see evidence of a 2H recovery,” wrote Karl Keirstead, an analyst at UBS, after the results.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Blog

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows — abandoned ballot boxes, wonky voter scanners and long, long queues
South Africa

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows — abandoned ballot boxes, wonky voter scanners and long, long queues
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised

TOP READS IN SECTION

Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
Newsdeck

Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
Elon Musk could become policy adviser if Trump wins election, WSJ reports
Newsdeck

Elon Musk could become policy adviser if Trump wins election, WSJ reports
I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund
Newsdeck

South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund
Greek-Owned Ship Takes on Water After Being Hit in Red Sea
Newsdeck

Greek-Owned Ship Takes on Water After Being Hit in Red Sea

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.