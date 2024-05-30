New BYD Hybrid Can Drive Non-Stop for More Than 2,000 Kilometers

The longer range means some of BYD’s dual-mode plug-in electric hybrid cars can cover the equivalent of Singapore to Bangkok, New York to Miami, or Munich to Madrid on each charge and full tank of gas. The milestone marks BYD’s latest achievement in slashing fuel consumption since introducing its first hybrids in 2008.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 4% on Wednesday.

Read More: Chinese Buyers Embracing Plug-In Hybrids Stalls Gains for EVs

Automakers globally are trying to ease consumers’ range anxiety while offering vehicles that are better for the environment. Toyota unveiled prototypes on Tuesday of a new generation of internal combustion engine that can run on hydrogen, gasoline or other fuels, alongside batteries.

During the event, BYD claimed that in tests, its plug-in hybrid managed to achieve as much as 2,500 kilometers of range. For now, the upgrades are destined for made-in-China cars, but they’re likely to be exported soon.

Electric and hybrid vehicles alike are pushing the boundaries on range to tackle what some consumers still see as a detraction when switching from gas.

BYD stopped producing cars powered entirely by fossil fuels in early 2022 and has been ramping up hybrid exports to emerging markets that lack battery-charging infrastructure.

The first two vehicles to come with its the long-range capabilities are mid-size sedans — the Qin L and the Seal 06 — that BYD unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April. They’re part of the Dynasty and Ocean series, respectively.