Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 30 May

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 30 May
By Daily Maverick
30 May 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
Blog

LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
IEC anticipates high voter turnout ‘well beyond’ that of 2019 as voters continue to line up across SA
South Africa

IEC anticipates high voter turnout ‘well beyond’ that of 2019 as voters continue to line up across SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 29 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 29 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 28 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 28 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 27 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 27 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 24 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 24 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 23 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 23 May

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.