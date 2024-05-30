Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

IEC’s R281m budget cut added to poll preparation problems

IEC’s R281m budget cut added to poll preparation problems
Election day in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Lerato Mutsila
30 May 2024
0

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has had a particularly gruelling year preparing for the highly anticipated 2024 polls, and the R281-million budget cuts, particularly in an election year, have only compounded its challenges.

Inundated with an avalanche of electoral challenges, including a new electoral system and educating the public about a more complex voting process, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s problems were only exacerbated by budget cuts from National Treasury. 

The IEC effectively entered the 2024 election year with one hand tied behind its back as Treasury continues to cut its budget year after year. In the 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Treasury proposed cutting the commission’s budget by almost R800-million between 2022 and 2025.

In 2024/25, the IEC was allocated R2.3-billion, which was meant to cover general administration, electoral operations and outreach. It should be noted that electoral operations costs increased because of the introduction of the regional ballot paper.

During a meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Andile Mbatha, the IEC’s chief financial officer, said the increased number of ballots to be printed required the IEC to employ more staff to count them before the election results were announced.

Despite an expansion of the IEC’s mandate, its budget has been cut year after year, with the R251-million cut from the 2023/24 MTEF and R30.4-million for the 2024/25 financial year slashing its budget by R281-million.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Ground Work Collective CEO Mbali Ntuli said underresourcing of the commission by Treasury has only added to the IEC’s pressures.

IEC

Ground Work Collective CEO Mbali Ntuli speaks during The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four Election Edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 14 March 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

“We can’t solely blame the IEC for everything that has happened. I think that Parliament and the political parties must also shoulder some blame, particularly for how they handled legislation that has come out late in the game, forcing the IEC to scramble,” she said.

Ntuli said voter turnout might be affected by confusion over the Section 24A applications which led to several voters being turned away at voting stations across the country.

This amendment to the Electoral Act requires people to vote only at the station where they were registered unless they applied to vote elsewhere through Section24A.

The change necessitated a more concerted and coordinated effort towards voter education. However, the IEC’s education efforts suffered as a result of its outreach budget being cut by R21-million in the 2024/25 financial year.

Voting day arrests

Issues at a community level, including voter intimidation, assault and other violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct, have resulted in several arrests by law enforcement. 

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, told SABC News that 20 suspects had been arrested for incidents such as the removal of political party posters, taking pictures in the voting box and fights breaking out at polling stations.

“You’ll find that people become excited and they take pictures of the ballot, which is not allowed, and others you find that they had squabbles at the voting lines and ultimately one opens a case against the other,” Mthombeni said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: ‘ANC will fall below 50% in national election’ — eNCA and Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman
Blog

LIVE: ‘ANC will fall below 50% in national election’ — eNCA and Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows — abandoned ballot boxes, wonky voter scanners and long, long queues
South Africa

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows — abandoned ballot boxes, wonky voter scanners and long, long queues
Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Mandy Jacobson — a compassionate, incurable optimist and inspiring human
Maverick News

Mandy Jacobson — a compassionate, incurable optimist and inspiring human

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows - black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows – black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.