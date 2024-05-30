Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Hamas says it is ready for a ‘complete agreement’ if Israel stops war

Hamas says it is ready for a ‘complete agreement’ if Israel stops war
People attend a rally to ask for 'the end of the genocide against Palestine people', and the suspension of weapon trade with Israel, in Barcelona, Spain, 25 February 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
By Reuters
30 May 2024
0

May 30 (Reuters) - Hamas said on Thursday it had told mediators it would not take part in more negotiations during ongoing aggression but was ready for a "complete agreement" including an exchange of hostages and prisoners if Israel stopped the war.

Talks, mediated by among others Egypt and Qatar, to arrange a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist movement in the Gaza war have repeatedly stalled with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress.

The latest Hamas statement came as Israel pressed on with an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top U.N. court, to halt the attacks.

Hamas and the Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing (ceasefire) negotiations in light of the aggression, siege, starvation and genocide of our people”, the Hamas statement read.

“Today, we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, our readiness (is) to reach a complete agreement that includes a comprehensive exchange deal,” it added.

Israel has rejected past Hamas offers as insufficient and said it is determined to wipe out a group bent on its destruction. It says its Rafah offensive is focused on rescuing hostages and rooting out Hamas fighters.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive across all of Gaza, the health ministry there says. Israel launched the operation after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 last year, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Yomna Ehab, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Blog

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Newsdeck

South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Newsdeck

South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
Newsdeck

Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
Elon Musk could become policy adviser if Trump wins election, WSJ reports
Newsdeck

Elon Musk could become policy adviser if Trump wins election, WSJ reports
I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund
Newsdeck

South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.