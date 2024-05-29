World

STORMY WEATHER

Jury begins deliberations in Trump criminal hush money trial

Jury begins deliberations in Trump criminal hush money trial
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on 29 May 2024 during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan has given the jury their instructions and deliberations have begun. (Photo: Jabin Botsford-Pool / Getty Images)
By Reuters
29 May 2024
0

The former US president is charged with falsifying business documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star shortly before the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Jurors in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial began deliberations on Wednesday, retreating behind closed doors to weigh the evidence and testimony they have heard and seen over the past five weeks.

It was far from certain how long jurors might take to reach a verdict in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Trump (77) is charged with falsifying business documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star shortly before the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

“Mother Teresa could not beat these charges,” he told reporters outside the courtroom, referring to the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate. “The whole thing is rigged.”

Shortly before deliberations began, the judge overseeing the trial told jurors that they could not rely solely on the testimony of star witness Michael Cohen, who played a central role in the hush money payment at the heart of the case.

Justice Juan Merchan told jurors to apply extra scrutiny to Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, because he testified he was directly involved in Trump’s alleged effort to cover up the payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

“Even if you find the testimony of Michael Cohen to be believable, you may not convict the defendant solely on that testimony unless you find it was corroborated by other evidence,” Merchan said.

Merchan’s comments were part of his detailed instructions to the 12 jurors and six alternates who have sat silently in a New York courtroom for weeks while prosecutors laid out their case and Trump’s lawyers tried to knock it down.

“You must set aside any personal opinions or bias you might have in favour of or against the defendant,” Merchan said.

2024 presidential race

A guilty verdict could upend the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump, the Republican candidate, is seeking to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in the 5 November election.

Merchan’s instructions underlined the pivotal role played by Cohen, who was Trump’s lawyer and fixer for roughly a decade before they had a falling out.

Cohen testified that he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to prevent Daniels from telling voters about the alleged sexual encounter with Trump that she says took place 10 years before the 2016 election.

Cohen testified that Trump approved the payoff and agreed after the election to a plan to reimburse Cohen through monthly instalments disguised as legal fees.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that jurors cannot rely on Cohen, a convicted felon with a long track record of lying, to tell the truth.

“He is literally the greatest liar of all time,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told jurors on Tuesday.

In his closing argument on Tuesday, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass walked jurors through voice messages, emails and other documents that he said backed up Cohen’s testimony.

Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office say the Daniels payment could have contributed to Trump’s 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton by keeping an unflattering story out of the public eye.

“We’ll never know if this effort to hoodwink the American voter impacted the election,” Steinglass told jurors on Tuesday.

Prosecutors face the burden of proving Trump’s guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”, the standard under US law.

A conviction will not prevent Trump from trying to take back the White House. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins.

Opinion polls show Trump and Biden locked in a tight race. But Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump support among independent and some Republican voters.

A verdict of not guilty would remove a major legal barrier, freeing Trump from the obligation to juggle court appearances and campaign stops. If convicted, he would be expected to appeal. Trump faces three other criminal prosecutions, but they are not expected to go to trial before the election.

Biden campaign officials say any verdict will not substantially change the dynamics of the election. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
Blog

LIVE – MK Party calls for extended voting period amid 'glitches with the voting process'
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
South Africa

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
The ballots have been cast – now what?
Elections

The ballots have been cast – now what?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tracking Russian influence into the online South African political discourse
Maverick News

Tracking Russian influence into the online South African political discourse
South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
When AI takes all of the jobs, who will pay our taxes?
Maverick News

When AI takes all of the jobs, who will pay our taxes?
Antarctic diplomatic spat spurs renewed push for unambiguous mining ban
Maverick News

Antarctic diplomatic spat spurs renewed push for unambiguous mining ban
Israeli airstrike, death of Egyptian soldier raise tension; Iran increases enriched uranium stockpile
World

Israeli airstrike, death of Egyptian soldier raise tension; Iran increases enriched uranium stockpile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options