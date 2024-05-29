Newsdeck

History

In Pompeii, archaeologists find children’s sketches of gladiators

In Pompeii, archaeologists find children’s sketches of gladiators
A statue is on display at the exhibition 'The other Pompeii. Common lives in the shadow of Vesuvius' at the Palestra Grande in Pompeii, Italy, 15 December 2023. The exhibition scheduled from 15 December shows the daily life of the common population, made up of slaves, freedmen, artisans and workers of various categories, that Pompeii often silent in ancient sources. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
By Reuters
29 May 2024
0

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near the city of Naples have uncovered charcoal sketches drawn by children as young as six years old, depicting possibly violent fights they may have witnessed.

The sketches of gladiator stick figures were discovered during excavations in recent months in Pompeii, a once-thriving city that was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists also found the outlines of three small hands, two figures playing with a ball, a hunting scene possibly featuring a boar, and two fighters, one of whom is lying flat on the ground.

The director of the site, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said the naive line drawings, found on the wall of a house known as the “Colonnaded Cenacle”, were probably done by children aged six or seven.

Psychologists from the Federico II University in Naples believed the sketches depicted events the children had witnessed, rather than imagined, he said.

“In Pompeii, even young children were exposed to extreme violence between humans and between humans and animals in the sands of the ancient city’s amphitheatre,” Zuchtriegel said.

Other discoveries this week included a unique portrait of a hooded child with a small dog at his feet, found in the so-called “House of the Painters at Work”.

At the entrance of that house, the skeletons of a man and a woman were discovered, an elderly couple that had probably sought refuge in vain from the pumice and ash that rapidly overwhelmed the city during the volcanic eruption.

Last month, authorities in Pompeii revealed a black-walled dining hall with paintings inspired by the Trojan War, while in March, a building site was unearthed that shed light on ancient construction techniques.

(Reporting by Matteo Negri; Edited by Crispian Balmer and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE – 'All voters who are in queues by 9pm will be assisted to vote,' says IEC deputy CEO
Blog

LIVE – 'All voters who are in queues by 9pm will be assisted to vote,' says IEC deputy CEO
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
South Africa

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pope used vulgar Italian word to refer to LGBT people, Italian newspapers report
Newsdeck

Pope used vulgar Italian word to refer to LGBT people, Italian newspapers report
Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
Newsdeck

Where South Africa’s crunch election will be won and lost
I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
North Korea says its latest satellite launch exploded in flight
Newsdeck

North Korea says its latest satellite launch exploded in flight
South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund
Newsdeck

South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options