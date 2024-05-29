Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS IN PHOTOS

Hopeful voters brave long queues to cast ballots in crucial poll

At Woolf informal settlement in Ekurhuleni, residents queue to cast their votes on election day, 29 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Daily Maverick
29 May 2024
Turnout was expected to be high in the 2024 national and provincial elections as queues of hopeful voters continued to snake around voting stations on Wednesday evening, 29 May. Daily Maverick has been reporting from and filming at multiple stations in the final hours of voting before the count begins.

 

ANC and EFF stall workers in dance outside of the voting station at Lulueka Primary School in Harare, Khayelitsha, on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Voters at Sivuyiseni Primary School in Khayelitsha on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Across the road from the Westbury Recreation Centre, the only voting station in the Joburg West suburb that faces chronic water issues, the words ‘be the change you want to see’ are painted on a wall. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Voters at Itereleng informal settlement polling station in Pretoria on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A voter has his finger inked at Itereleng informal settlement polling station before casting a vote in Pretoria on 29 May 2024.( Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

An IEC staff member marks a voters’ thumb at the French school in Sea Point in Cape Town on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians

A voter at the ballot box in the Assemblies of God Livingstone voting station in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Voters line up outside John Barrable Hall in Benoni early on Wednesday morning, 29 May 2024. Taken from the Hot 102.7 chopper.  (Photo: Julia Evans)

Voters about to cast their votes at Itereleng informal settlement polling station in Pretoria on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A voting station at Westbury Recreation Centre, which already had 1,000 people cast their ballot by midday, superseding previous trends in past elections. (Photo: Julia Evans)

A few voters line up to cast their ballot in Soweto on Wednesday morning, 29 May 2024. Taken from the Hot 102.7 chopper (Photo: Julia Evans)

A voter casts a ballot at Itereleng informal settlement polling station in Pretoria on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



