Our Burning Planet

THE CONVERSATION

Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk

Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk
Weeping willows hang above the heavily polluted Klip River in the south of Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick)
By Lesego Khomo
29 May 2024
0

Research found that acid mine drainage has contaminated the streams, irrigation water sources and subsequently, the soil on the land adjacent to the Klip River, which flows south and west of Soweto.

For 140 years, gold mines in Johannesburg, South Africa have been leaking wastewater contaminated with heavy metals. The acid mine drainage from Johannesburg’s estimated 278 abandoned mines and 200 mine dumps includes uranium (a radioactive metal), toxic arsenic, copper, cobalt, nickel, lead and zinc. Acid mine drainage can pollute land and water sources up to 20 kilometres away from a mine unless it is remediated by mining companies. The contamination cascades through food webs and poisons river water, plants and animals.

Before 1994 in South Africa, African communities were forcibly relocated to places near mine dumps in Soweto, south-west of Johannesburg. Today, Soweto is home to 1.9 million people who are exposed to acid mine drainage.

Fellow environmental scientists Salerwe Mosebi, Khayalethu Ntushelo and I researched how acid mine drainage affects urban agriculture in Soweto. Residents of the area rely on their small vegetable gardens to supplement their income and help meet their nutritional needs.

Our research found that acid mine drainage has contaminated the streams, irrigation water sources and subsequently, the soil on the land adjacent to the Klip River, which flows south and west of Soweto.

In very mild doses, exposure to the heavy metals in acid mine drainage can cause dehydration and abdominal pain. In cases of serious exposure, birth defects, brain damage, cancer and miscarriages can result.

Mining companies are supposed to keep money aside to rehabilitate the environment after they close, and can only close down once government has granted a closure certificate. But this did not always happen in the past.

The authorities, both government and mining companies, should appreciate the seriousness of the situation so that they can do something about it. Strategies could include chemical treatment of the water and construction of wetlands along the rivers. Wetland plants can soak up large quantities of contaminants, such as heavy metals.

What we found

We took samples from river sediment, river water, borehole water, and cultivated and uncultivated soil in vegetable gardens all along the Klip River. We also took samples of spinach leaves in the gardens.

We ran a variety of tests using different approaches, to see whether microbes or microscopic organisms, which can be bacteria, viruses or fungi, had been adversely affected by acid mine drainage.

The results showed extreme toxicity near the mine dumps at abandoned mines (the source of acid mine drainage). People living closest to these sites were the most affected.

Bacteria are the most robust and hardy forms of life yet the sites we tested were found to be unlivable for all life. Microbes were unable to survive the levels of contamination.

Our findings provide compelling evidence that acid mine drainage is indeed detrimental to the microbial community. It could be disrupting the delicate microbial networks that are so important for a healthy environment.

How does this pollution affect Soweto residents?

Soweto residents are affected by the mine dumps, toxic dust and the polluted land and rivers. I grew up in Tladi, Soweto, very close to the Klip River. My friends and I used to play in the river, and cross it on makeshift and precarious stone bridges to get to church and shops on the other side. We were oblivious to the danger of acid mine drainage at the time.

Today artisanal miners, locally known “zama-zamas” (meaning “we try! we try!”) are re-mining the dumps. They are extremely exposed to the heavy metals because they handle the acid mine drainage, often without any protective clothing.

In the last 20 years, government has offered some incentives to mining companies to pump away the acid mine drainage so that it is not continuously leaking into Soweto’s rivers and streams.

However, our study found that this is simply not enough. The residents to the north of Soweto’s Dobsonville, Diepkloof and Meadowlands neighbourhoods live almost on top of mine dumps and they are most affected.

Our research found that soil from uncultivated fields in Soweto was more toxic than soil from the cultivated fields. This is because crops in the cultivated fields are irrigated with more healthy borehole water, which originates underground. It is possible that this borehole water dilutes the metal concentrations and reduces contamination in cultivated soil.

This means that farmers will need to irrigate with tap or borehole water, rather than river water. This is costly and less convenient for small farmers living along the river.

People who live along the Klip River are also at risk of being exposed to heavy metals. We also found that the rest of Soweto’s residents are very vulnerable to heavy metal dust that is blown around during strong winds.

We hope the government will take steps to safeguard people in Soweto affected by acid mine drainage. This will help ease the burden on an already strained public health sector now and in the future.

The abandoned mines should be lawfully decommissioned. People living very close to the mine dumps must be relocated, and a rehabilitation programme must be implemented to sustain urban agriculture. DM

Lesego Khomo, Senior Lecturer: Department of Environmental Science, University of South Africa

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
LIVE – From Juju Valley to Salt River: voters brave queues to make their mark on election day 2024
Blog

LIVE – From Juju Valley to Salt River: voters brave queues to make their mark on election day 2024
ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
South Africa

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town

TOP READS IN SECTION

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
Our Burning Planet

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Antarctic diplomatic spat spurs renewed push for unambiguous mining ban
Maverick News

Antarctic diplomatic spat spurs renewed push for unambiguous mining ban
Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa
Maverick News

Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options