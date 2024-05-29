2024 ELECTIONS IN PHOTOS
It’s D-Day to have your say — South Africans get in line to make their mark
The politicians have had their say during campaigning, and two days of special votes have been cast. Now, since dawn on Wednesday, South Africans have been making their way to wait in line at voting stations around the country to make their mark at the ballot box – three Xs in all – in the national and provincial elections, 30 years into democracy. Daily Maverick’s 2024 elections team has been reporting and filming from multiple stations – as well as from a helicopter – as voting gains momentum, with more than 27.6 million people registered to vote. Stations will be open until 9pm, then the counting begins to determine who will run the country.
Voters queue to cast their ballot in Alexandra, Johannesburg, at 7.44am. (Photo from Hot 102.7 chopper: Julia Evans)
- Photo selection by Joyrene Kramer, sourced from the Daily Maverick elections team and wire agencies.
