It’s D-Day to have your say — South Africans get in line to make their mark

Voters queued from sunrise at Sunridge Park in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Daily Maverick
29 May 2024
The politicians have had their say during campaigning, and two days of special votes have been cast. Now, since dawn on Wednesday, South Africans have been making their way to wait in line at voting stations around the country to make their mark at the ballot box – three Xs in all – in the national and provincial elections, 30 years into democracy. Daily Maverick’s 2024 elections team has been reporting and filming from multiple stations – as well as from a helicopter – as voting gains momentum, with more than 27.6 million people registered to vote. Stations will be open until 9pm, then the counting begins to determine who will run the country.

elections Benoni

The voting queue in Brentwood Park, Benoni, early on Wednesday. (Photo from Hot 102.7 chopper: Julia Evans)

 

elections Alexandra, JohannesburgVoters queue to cast their ballot in Alexandra, Johannesburg, at 7.44am. (Photo from Hot 102.7 chopper: Julia Evans) 

Pollsmoor prisonInmates stand at the Pollsmoor prison, on the day of the South African elections, in Cape Town, South Africa May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

 

Cyril Soweto

President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)

Kgalema JHB

Former president and deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe votes at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Nkandla,

A woman on her way to vote in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward)

Cape Town

The voting station at Riverside College in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

Khayelitsha

Voters at Sivuyiseni Primary School in Khayelitsha. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Khayelitsha

The queue at Sivuyiseni Primary School in Khayelitsha. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Khayelitsha

A cardboard cutout of President Cyril Ramaphosa greets voters at Sivuyiseni Primary School in Khayelitsha. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Khayelitsha

Voting under way at Sivuyiseni Primary School in Khayelitsha. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba casts his vote at the Sandton Fire Station. (Photo: Supplied)

Ekurhuleni

People warm up before the voting station opens in the Woolf informal settlement in Ekurhuleni. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ekurhuleni

Residents of Villa Liza in Ekurhuleni queue to vote. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

  • Photo selection by Joyrene Kramer, sourced from the Daily Maverick elections team and wire agencies.


See Daily Maverick’s election blog: LIVE – From Juju Valley to Salt River: voters brave queues to make their mark on election day 2024

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

Payment options