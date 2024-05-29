Defend Truth

Angie Motshekga offers condolences after 10 teachers die in head-on collision

A horrific collision claimed 13 lives on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron in the early hours on Tuesday. Among the deceased were 10 teachers from Limpopo's Capricorn North Education District. (Photo: Supplied)
By Msindisi Fengu
29 May 2024
The crash, which claimed 13 lives, occurred in misty conditions on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron early on Tuesday morning.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed her condolences after 10 teachers died in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck in Limpopo in the early hours of Tuesday.

Some of the teachers taught at Kgolouthwana Secondary School and Maphetsa Primary School in Bochum. 

The minibus after the horrific collision that claimed 13 lives on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Supplied)

Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya was on the scene and expressed her heartfelt condolences. (Photo: Supplied)

The crash, which claimed 13 lives, occurred in misty conditions on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Botswana pilgrims’ families wait in agony after Limpopo bus tragedy that killed 45 

The 10 teachers were in the minibus along with one other passenger, who also died. The drivers of both vehicles died.  

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani’s spokesperson Vongani Chauke reportedly said the cause of the accident was reckless driving as the truck driver had driven in the oncoming lane. 

Radzilani sent her condolences on Tuesday to the bereaved families.

She called on all motorists to take extra precautions, especially during the early hours of the morning.

Limpopo education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said a full statement would be issued on Thursday.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Limpopo’s matric strategy pays off as it lifts itself out of bottom spot in national rankings  

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Minister Angie Motshekga had conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased teachers.

“She sends her message of support to the colleagues and learners at the affected schools. It is a sad moment indeed and there are no words to describe this disaster. Our prayers go out to all the affected persons,” Mhlanga said.

Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said on Tuesday, “Our hearts and prayers are with all and sundry who lost their loved ones.”   

Limpopo’s South African National Taxi Council chairperson, Ngwepe Lesiba, said on Tuesday, “The accident has left the entire province in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.” DM

Payment options