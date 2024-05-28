The Perfect Song For… is a lighthearted weekly podcast in which journalists, writers and music aficionados Fred de Vries and Tim Cohen banter about a bunch of songs which are perfect for … something. And we have (famous and less famous) guests.

At the end of each show we choose one song which is the perfect song for the theme we picked.

Along the way, we agree and disagree, and discuss the structure, character, history and quirks of the songs as far as we know them.

We want listeners to agree, disagree and come up with their own suggestions. Sometimes choosing a perfect song is very hard, sometimes it is pretty clear, but mostly it’s absolutely crazy. The overall intention is to have fun and doff our hats at the amazing variety and emotional depth of modern music. DM

Tim Cohen is the business editor of Daily Maverick. Fred de Vries is an author, writer, journalist and South Africa correspondent for Elsevier Magazine and De Groene Amsterdammer. He writes regular music columns for Platenblad in the Netherlands and Vrye Weekblad in South Africa.