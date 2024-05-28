Eastern Cape Department of Health employees have been asked to contribute between R500 and R1,500 each for the farewell of the chief financial officer, Msulwa Daca, who has resigned.

An internal memorandum in possession of Daily Maverick states that there is no money in the budget for a party.

But the department’s spokesperson, MK Ndamase said it was not a departmental initiative and said it was important that taxpayers’ money doesn’t get used for farewell parties.

“We can confirm that after almost five years in the Eastern Cape Department of Health service, CFO Daca will be leaving to pursue his other interests.

“We can also confirm that his office asked for donations internally to organise a farewell party for him. This is not being organised by the department but by staff at the CFO’s office.”

The “internal memo” sent to Daily Maverick has been communicated on official Eastern Cape Department of Health stationary and is addressed to “All deputy director-generals, all general managers, all CEOs, all district managers, all senior managers, all managers and all staff members.”

It further states: “The Department plans to have a farewell function to appreciate his excellent performance during his five-year tenure.

“The venue was still to be determined, and the date has been set for 31 May.

“We would like to plead for donations to ensure the success of the CFO’s farewell,” the memo continues. “Due to financial constraints, the Department cannot fund this function; therefore, we request donations.”

The memo asks that the department’s acting head, senior finance managers and deputy directors-general donate R1,500 each. All senior managers are asked to pay R500 each, all managers and assistant managers R300 each and everybody else R150.

“Attached is a copy of the donation ruffle (stet) for all cash deposits. Feel free to deposit any cash…” the memo continues, adding a Capitec bank account.

Department in disarray

Daca leaves a department that is in dire financial trouble.

The Department started the new financial year for 2024/2025 with unpaid bills of R4.8-billion. These included the payment for crucial medical supplies, fleet services, phone bills, medicine, medical gas and municipal services for the province’s ambulances and hospital services.

The Department owed R36.5-million on its phone bill and had to implement a contingency plan earlier this year when Telkom cut off the ambulance call centres.

The Auditor General also flagged the department in November last year for “material misstatements” in its financial statements due to “significant internal control deficiencies”. DM