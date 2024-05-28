Maverick Citizen

FAREWELL PARTY DONATIONS

Budget blues – Beleaguered Eastern Cape Health Department staff asked to donate to CFO’s farewell

Budget blues – Beleaguered Eastern Cape Health Department staff asked to donate to CFO’s farewell
Branding for South Africa's health department. 30 April 2021. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Estelle Ellis
28 May 2024
0

The Eastern Cape Department of Health’s chief financial officer resigned and will leave the Department on Friday. But in a heartfelt memorandum, his staff members have asked everyone working for the beleaguered department to ‘chip in’ as there is no money to organise a party for him due to ‘financial constraints’.

Eastern Cape Department of Health employees have been asked to contribute between R500 and R1,500 each for the farewell of the chief financial officer, Msulwa Daca, who has resigned.

An internal memorandum in possession of Daily Maverick states that there is no money in the budget for a party.

But the department’s spokesperson, MK Ndamase said it was not a departmental initiative and said it was important that taxpayers’ money doesn’t get used for farewell parties.

“We can confirm that after almost five years in the Eastern Cape Department of Health service, CFO Daca will be leaving to pursue his other interests.

Read more in Daily Maverick: EC health department to start new financial year with R4.8-billion in unpaid bills

“We can also confirm that his office asked for donations internally to organise a farewell party for him. This is not being organised by the department but by staff at the CFO’s office.”

The “internal memo” sent to Daily Maverick has been communicated on official Eastern Cape Department of Health stationary and is addressed to “All deputy director-generals, all general managers, all CEOs, all district managers, all senior managers, all managers and all staff members.”

Department of Health

Department of Health asks managers to pay for CFO’s farewell. (Image: Supplied)

It further states: “The Department plans to have a farewell function to appreciate his excellent performance during his five-year tenure.

“The venue was still to be determined, and the date has been set for 31 May.

“We would like to plead for donations to ensure the success of the CFO’s farewell,” the memo continues. “Due to financial constraints, the Department cannot fund this function; therefore, we request donations.”

The memo asks that the department’s acting head, senior finance managers and deputy directors-general donate R1,500 each. All senior managers are asked to pay R500 each, all managers and assistant managers R300 each and everybody else R150.

“Attached is a copy of the donation ruffle (stet) for all cash deposits. Feel free to deposit any cash…” the memo continues, adding a Capitec bank account.

Department in disarray

Daca leaves a department that is in dire financial trouble.

Read more in Daily Maverick: EC Health Department scrambles to set up new emergency numbers after not paying the phone bill

The Department started the new financial year for 2024/2025 with unpaid bills of R4.8-billion. These included the payment for crucial medical supplies, fleet services, phone bills, medicine, medical gas and municipal services for the province’s ambulances and hospital services.

The Department owed R36.5-million on its phone bill and had to implement a contingency plan earlier this year when Telkom cut off the ambulance call centres.

The Auditor General also flagged the department in November last year for “material misstatements” in its financial statements due to “significant internal control deficiencies”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Where, how, when to vote: A guide to the 2024 South African general elections
South Africa

Where, how, when to vote: A guide to the 2024 South African general elections
Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
South Africa

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on high alert ahead of polls
Elections

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on high alert ahead of polls
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay

TOP READS IN SECTION

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
DM168

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows - black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows – black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick News

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz