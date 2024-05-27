Special voting day, and more from around the world

A person votes at a polling station during a special voting day, ahead of South Africa’s general elections to elect a new National Assembly, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 27, 2024 REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Campaigners during a campaign trail at Dumani Primary School in KwaMashu on May 27, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The South African general elections will be held on 29 May 2024 to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A person in the crowd gestures as former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian Party’s national convention in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a welcome ceremony at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan May 27, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Iranian clerical lawmakers attend the opening ceremony of Iran’s 12th parliament in Tehran, Iran, May 27, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Traders and local residents protest against prolonged power cuts in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 May 2024. Pakistan is grappling with a severe power crisis as its electricity shortfall has reached 6,623 megawatts, resulting in prolonged outages in major cities and rural areas. The total electricity demand in the country stands at 25,800 megawatts, outstripping the total production of 19,177 megawatts, according to the power division. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Soccer Football – Euro 2024 – Germany Training – Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld, Jena, Germany – May 27, 2024 Germany fans react in the stands during training REUTERS/Karina Hessland
A general view of the lightbulbs that are part of the largest solar power lightbulb display, for which the UAE won the Guinness World Record, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Fire fighters try to douse a fire in a shop near a landfill site on a hot summer day during a heatwave in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People take pictures with a poster depicting a Russian soldier, part of an exhibition on military machinery seized in Ukraine by Russian troops, on the Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, 27 May 2024. The exhibition, showcasing over 30 seized weapons and military machinery made in Europe, USA and South Africa, runs through 31 May 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Firefighters search for victims amidst the debris following a fire in a gaming zone in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 26, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A person in costume participates in the annual celebration of Geek Pride Day in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 May 2024. A crowd of lovers of series, movies and video games took to the streets in the Bolivian city of La Paz to strengthen the march for ‘Geek Pride Day’, in which Asian characters predominated. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
8,500 mountain marksmen meet for the alpine region meeting of shooters from South Tyrol, Tyrol and Bavaria, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 26, 2024. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Formula One F1 – Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, Monaco – May 26, 2024 Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumps into the marina after winning the Monaco Grand Prix REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People cool off at Angori dam on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, 27 May 2024. Pakistan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, causing health concerns for citizens. Cities such as Dadu and Moenjodaro have reached a scorching 50 degrees Celsius, while Karachi, the country’s financial hub, is bracing for its hottest week of the year, with temperatures potentially hitting 40–42 degrees Celsius. The Met Office has warned that plain areas will remain under this severe heatwave, with possible dusty winds and thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to stay cool and hydrated, as the heatwave is expected to continue. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
People compete in the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition in Brockworth, Britain May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, during their funeral in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People are caught in strong wind in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Remal in Shyamnagar Upazila, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, 27 May 2024. Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibur Rahman, said that they have taken adequate measures to support the affected people and Remal has already weakened and was gradually reduced to a depression. EPA-EFE/Abdul Goni
West Papuan indigenous activists take part in a rally against palm oil expansion that threatens their forest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 May 2024. Dozens of the Awyu and Moi Indigenous Peoples from West Papua and environment activists staged a rally urging the Supreme Court to revoke the permits of two palm oil companies in Boven Digoel and Sorong, which threaten customary forests. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
An Afghan farmer poses for a photo as they harvest wheat in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 27 May 2024. According to the Agriculture and Livestock Department officials in Kandahar, there has been an increase in wheat cultivation, with over 96,000 hectares planted, expected to yield over 360,000 tons. This follows the Afghan government’s ban on poppy cultivation, which had previously been the dominant crop. As of late 2023, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a 95 percent drop in Afghan opium poppy cultivation since the ban was enforced, leading to an estimated loss of more than one billion dollars for Afghan farmers. Many farmers have turned to wheat cultivation, but it does not generate as much income as opium. The UNODC called for urgent assistance to rural communities and investment in sustainable livelihoods away from opium. EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN. DM
