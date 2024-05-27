Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund

South African State Bank to Set Up Its First Biodiversity Fund
The Pincuspid Protea, (Protea Leucospermum cordifolium). (Photo: Gallo Images / Shaun Roy)
By Bloomberg
27 May 2024
0

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is setting up its first biodiversity fund and will approach one of the world’s biggest dedicated environmental funds later this year to boost its size. 

The biodiversity fund will get 50 million rand ($2.7 million) of seed capital from the DBSA’s Green Fund, which was established with 1.1 billion rand from the South African government’s environment department. The state-owned bank will then target the Global Environment Facility and private investors for additional financing.

While money has flowed into climate funds that promote projects that combat global warming investing in preserving biodiversity has been slower to take off. The DBSA hopes to change this. It issued a so-called white paper this month to guide investors to integrate biodiversity concerns into their decision making.

The fund is one of “the first real big steps to get this stuff going,” Michael Hillary, the DBSA’s group executive for financing operations, said in an interview. “At the back end of this year we will start getting some more traction. Wealth funds are recognizing how critical biodiversity funds are.”

Read More on Biodiversity and South Africa:

The GEF, which has 186 member countries, has provided $8.6 billion in financing over the last 18 years for projects ranging from confronting biodiversity loss to land degradation.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick News

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
Ramaphosa Urges South Africa to Vote as ANC Faces Toughest Test
Newsdeck

Ramaphosa Urges South Africa to Vote as ANC Faces Toughest Test
Dozens Killed as Israel Strikes Tent City in Rafah Assault
Newsdeck

Dozens Killed as Israel Strikes Tent City in Rafah Assault
Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention
Newsdeck

Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention
At least 14 dead from storms in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky
Newsdeck

At least 14 dead from storms in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz