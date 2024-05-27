Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Musk’s xAI Raises $6 Billion in Bid to Challenge OpenAI

By Bloomberg
27 May 2024
0

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has raised $6 billion to accelerate its challenge to his former allies at OpenAI.

The Series B round, announced in a blog post on May 26, comes less than a year after xAI’s debut and marks one of the bigger investments in the nascent field of developing AI tools. Musk had been an early supporter of artificial intelligence, backing OpenAI before it introduced ChatGPT in late 2022.

He later withdrew his support from the venture and has advocated caution because of the technology’s potential dangers. He was among a large group of industry leaders urging a pause to AI development last year.

Musk launched a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November, called Grok, which was trained on and integrated into X.com, the social network formerly known as Twitter. That has so far been the most visible product of xAI’s work, which is led by executives with prior experience at Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind, Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc.

The company intends to use the funds to bring its first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate the development of future technologies, it said in the blog.

Its pre-money valuation was $18 billion, Musk said in a post on X. Marquee venture capital names including Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz backed the fundraising, which is one of the largest so far in the industry.

Microsoft Corp. has invested about $13 billion in OpenAI, while Amazon.com Inc. put about $4 billion into Anthropic.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick News

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better

TOP READS IN SECTION

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
DM168

A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
Sales of electric vehicles surge in South Africa
South Africa

Sales of electric vehicles surge in South Africa
A contrast of good and ‘sorry’ — how labour and business see Ebrahim Patel’s legacy in government
Business Maverick

A contrast of good and ‘sorry’ — how labour and business see Ebrahim Patel’s legacy in government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz