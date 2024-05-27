Newsdeck

Newsdeck

JPMorgan Says BHP Plan Risks $4.3 Billion S. Africa Outflow

JPMorgan Says BHP Plan Risks $4.3 Billion S. Africa Outflow
Anglo American Platinum near Rustenburg, South Africa.
By Bloomberg
27 May 2024
0

A successful takeover of Anglo American Plc under the arrangements BHP Group has offered could lead to outflows of $4.3 billion from South Africa, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysis. 

Such an outflow, if a deal goes ahead, could weaken the rand, which has gained 4.4% against the dollar, the most of 16 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, over the last five weeks.The deal, proposed by BHP and rejected by Anglo, would involve Anglo distributing its holdings in its South African iron ore and platinum units to shareholders. That, according to JPMorgan’s South African mining analyst Catherine Cunningham, would lead to developed-market investor index funds selling the unbundled stocks, resulting in the outflow.

While Anglo has spurned BHP’s $49 billion bid, it has agreed to talk to the company, which must now make a firm offer by May 29. A successful deal could also affect the share prices of the units, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Kumba Iron Ore Ltd., Cunningham said.

“There is now a materially higher probability that BHP will reach an agreed deal,”she wrote in the May 23 note to clients. “We see downside risk to the share prices of both Amplats and Kumba.”

Cunningham didn’t assess the potential impact on the rand.

Read More on The Takeover Battle:

According to her analysis, developed-market funds would sell $9.4 billion in stock and $5.1 billion would be bought by emerging-market investors, resulting in the net outflow. JPMorgan estimated the index fund holdings in Anglo American based on publicly available data.

“Locals will not sell anything, developed market index funds will sell every share they receive and DM active and others will sell 90% of what they receive,” Cunningham estimated. “EM active funds will buy 50% of what’s for sale.”

Amplats, which has a market value of 192 billion rand ($10.5 billion), is nearly 80% owned by Anglo American. Kumba, which has a capitalization of 170 billion rand, is almost 70% held by Anglo American.

Developed-market index funds would need to sell their shares as Johannesburg-listed stocks wouldn’t fit their investment mandate. Active investors are likely to want to limit their exposure to single-commodity and -country stocks. Kumba’s mines are all in South Africa while Anglo Platinum has one small operation in Zimbabwe, with the rest in South Africa.

Spinning off the companies would also add $14.2 billion to the market capitalization of the MSCI South Africa index, or about 6%, Cunningham wrote.

In response to BHP’s approach Anglo rushed out its own plan to streamline its business. That would include spinning off Anglo Platinum while retaining control of Kumba.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick News

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 May - 24 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024
Ramaphosa Urges South Africa to Vote as ANC Faces Toughest Test
Newsdeck

Ramaphosa Urges South Africa to Vote as ANC Faces Toughest Test
Dozens Killed as Israel Strikes Tent City in Rafah Assault
Newsdeck

Dozens Killed as Israel Strikes Tent City in Rafah Assault
Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention
Newsdeck

Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention
At least 14 dead from storms in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky
Newsdeck

At least 14 dead from storms in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz