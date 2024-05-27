Where does turbulence happen? Nearly every flight experiences turbulence in one form or another. If an aircraft is taking off or landing behind another aircraft, the wind generated by the engine and wingtips of the lead aircraft can cause “wake turbulence” for the one behind. Close to ground level, there may be turbulence due to strong winds associated with weather patterns moving through the area near an airport. At higher altitudes, there may be wake turbulence again (if flying close to another aircraft), or turbulence due to updraughts or downdraughts from a thunderstorm. Another kind of turbulence that occurs at higher altitudes is harder to predict or avoid. So-called “clear-air turbulence” is invisible, as the name suggests. It is often caused by warmer air rising into cooler air and is generally expected to get worse due to climate change. At the most basic level, turbulence is the result of two or more wind events colliding and creating eddies, or swirls of disrupted airflow. It often occurs near mountain ranges, as wind flowing over the terrain accelerates upward. Turbulence also often occurs at the edges of the jet streams. These are narrow bands of strong, high-altitude winds circling the globe. Aircraft often travel in the jet streams to get a speed boost – but when entering or leaving the jet stream, there may be some turbulence as it crosses the boundary with the slower winds outside. What are the most turbulent routes? It is possible to map turbulence patterns over the whole world. Airlines use these maps to plan in advance for alternate airports or other essential contingencies.

While turbulence changes with weather conditions, some regions and routes are more prone to it than others. As you can see from the list below, the majority of the most turbulent routes travel close to mountains.

Climate change may increase turbulence

How will climate change affect the future of aviation? A study published last year found evidence of large increases in clear-air turbulence between 1979 and 2020. In some locations, severe turbulence increased by as much as 55%.