After the Bell: Sometimes you pick, sometimes you pay

The JSE was rocked on Monday morning by the announcement that the Ackerman family was stepping aside as the controlling shareholder in Pick n Pay as part of a big restructuring of the business. At the moment, the family has a 25% interest, but there is also a control structure that will have to be dismantled.

The restructuring, I fear, is going to be harsh, as these things always are. The company said it was looking at about 100 stores, which doesn’t sound like much since the company operates more than 2,000 stores in several formats in eight countries. Not all of those will be closed, but some will be changed to the cheaper-format Boxer outlets, which leaves about 30 that might be closed at the end of the day.

You have to say, the Ackermans’ decision to relinquish control is a generous one. Legally, there was nothing obliging the family to make this concession. But you also have to say that the company has its back to the wall. It’s amazing, but even though Pick n Pay is SA’s third-largest retailer by turnover, its market cap is one-fifth that of Clicks, which sells pills and soap (and okay, kettles and make-up and other stuff).

And in some ways, it’s all very sad. Raymond Ackerman was the doyen of SA retail and he died only recently, late last year. Ackerman famously started Pick n Pay after he was booted out of the Shoprite group for making outrageous proposals and asserting things like the desirability of something nobody had heard of, called “malls”. He then put his ideas into practice and in doing so, changed SA forever.

It’s amazing how the boot is now on the other foot. SA arguably has too many malls, as can be seen very graphically in the restructuring efforts of SA’s largest mall, the Mall of Africa. Other innovations that changed SA retailing, like franchising, are also proving problematic in some cases.

Recently in conversation with Gareth Ackerman, I asked what had gone wrong. He mentioned several issues, some of which are deeply “inside baseball” retail, like the split between fresh and general merchandise in the stores. He mentioned something else which I suspect might be key. Shoprite’s methodology had one innovation that Pick n Pay overlooked — hub-and-spoke replenishment. This is partly because history unfolded as it did, but also partly because Shoprite’s managers are extremely good retailers.

The process of replenishing these stores is enormous, and as the quantity and differentiation of the products on the shelves has massively increased, the science of logistics has become the central part of a retail network.

Pick n Pay put a lot of emphasis on replenishing stores on a store-by-store basis, whereas from quite early on, Shoprite developed huge storage areas and operated on that “hub-and-spoke” system. Recently, Pick n Pay adopted that system too, but Ackerman said the consequence was that much of the previous storage areas in the stores were now empty as the replenishment was taking place more efficiently. However, there is still a cost to holding on to that space.

Debt

Some of this is just luck. Government grants to poor South Africans disproportionately aid Shoprite. The change in distribution systems also had the effect of increasing the debt Pick n Pay was carrying, which wasn’t necessarily a problem until interest rates shot up. It has now, I believe, breached some of its debt covenants, and that’s always a downer. The result is that Pick n Pay had to do a very quick and large rights issue, which meant the Ackerman family’s ability to continue controlling the store was always going to be tough.

But the market responded positively to the changes and you can see why. After the rights issue and breaking out the Boxer stores into their own listing, the remaining Pick n Pay business will be close to debt-free — partly thanks to the Ackerman family following their rights and pumping in an additional R1-billion or so. There should also be enough to do some store refurbishment.

Ironies abound here. Oddly enough, Ackerman said he met long-time Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers, who had run the company for 15 years but left a decade ago, at his father’s funeral. He abruptly decided to bring back Summers and the decision was effected that day once it became clear that Summers (70) was willing to take on the job.

Summers’ plan is a consummate turnaround process that only a very experienced retailer would come up with, enumerated as leadership, resetting the store estate, improving the retail offering, optimising the operating model, and leveraging partnerships. I’m glad he knows what all this means — I only have a vague inkling.

Summers brought back other Pick n Pay stalwarts and collectively they are known as “the Dads Army”. But of course, this can’t continue indefinitely, so developing replacements will be part of the group’s challenge over the next few years.

“I believe that in the next year to 18 months, we have to have a whole new group,” Ackerman said. And as it happens, that includes Ackerman himself, although he will remain on the board; a new non-executive chair will be chosen.

With all this and the exit of the Oppenheimer family from Anglo fairly recently, it seems that the end of family control has become the way of the world. As my podcast colleague, Mark Barnes, points out, this is entirely natural. Corporate control shouldn’t necessarily be akin to the royal prerogative. Professional managers are the new accepted corporate rulers, and by and large, it works.

Yet, call me old-fashioned, but the creation of great entrepreneurs is also crucial for innovation, and allowing them the space and time to act is sometimes equally vital. Even though I can see the benefits, I think the departure of the Ackerman legacy as controlling shareholder of Pick n Pay is kinda sad. Still, what must be, must be. DM