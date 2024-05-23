Newsdeck

DIPLOMACY

Trump says Putin will free jailed US reporter Gershkovich for him

Trump says Putin will free jailed US reporter Gershkovich for him
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the end of the day during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, U.S. May 21, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
By Reuters
23 May 2024
0

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has posted on social media that he will use his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich freed from a Russian prison.

Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that this would happen soon after the November election in the United States, when he is seeking to defeat President Joe Biden and return to the White House.

“Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office. He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY,” Trump said.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!”

Trump did not refer to any contacts with Putin or say what grounds he had to believe that the Russian leader would release Gershkovich.

Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has “naturally not had contacts with Donald Trump”.

Gershkovich was arrested in Russia in March last year on spying charges that he, his paper and the Biden administration have all strongly denied. He has spent well over a year in a Moscow prison, with no date set for a trial.

Putin said in February it might be possible to free him in exchange for a Russian imprisoned in Germany for murder.

Peskov reiterated previous Kremlin statements that contacts with Washington regarding any exchange of prisoners must be conducted “in complete silence and absolutely discreetly. This is the only way they can be effective”.

During his 2017-2021 presidency, Trump expressed admiration for Putin. In 2018, he refused to blame the Russian leader for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, casting doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and sparking criticism at home.

Trump has also claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House, though he has not said how he would do this.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan and Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo
Maverick News

The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo
Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Kilian knew Kinnear was a cop, ‘pinging’ had nothing to do with debt collection, court hears
Maverick News

Kilian knew Kinnear was a cop, ‘pinging’ had nothing to do with debt collection, court hears
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Newsdeck

'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Newsdeck

New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Newsdeck

Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai
Newsdeck

Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options