Newsdeck

Singapore Airlines flight

Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care

Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
By Reuters
23 May 2024
0

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Twenty people who were aboard a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence and diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing on Tuesday remain in intensive care, a hospital official said on Thursday.

“The number of patients in ICU remain the same,” Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, Director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital told reporters, referring to the medical facility’s intensive care unit.

“The meaning of those in ICU are those that need close attention,” he said, and added that currently there were no life-threatening cases.

Of the 40 people on the flight still under treatment, 22 patients have spinal cord injuries and six have brain and skull injuries, he said.

The oldest patient at the hospital is 83 years old and the youngest a two-year-old child who suffered a concussion, he added.

Adinun had said 41 people were still under treatment, but later said one person had been discharged.

Ten British, nine Australian, seven Malaysian and four Philippine citizens were among the 41 people, according to a presentation made by Adinun.

He did not provide any breakdown of passengers and crew under treatment.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.

More than 140 passengers and crew from the flight reached Singapore on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by John Mair)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo
Maverick News

The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo
Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Kilian knew Kinnear was a cop, ‘pinging’ had nothing to do with debt collection, court hears
Maverick News

Kilian knew Kinnear was a cop, ‘pinging’ had nothing to do with debt collection, court hears
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Newsdeck

'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Newsdeck

New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Newsdeck

Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai
Newsdeck

Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options