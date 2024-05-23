The Sharks' Eben Etzebeth on the charge during a United Rugby Championship match against the Lions at Kings Park in Durban on 6 January 2024. Etzebeth will wear the captain's armband for the Sharks on Friday night. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images)

The success of the Sharks’ season hangs on the result of tomorrow evening’s EPCR Challenge Cup final against Gloucester.

If the Sharks lose, their season could only be described as a disaster following their league form in the United Rugby Championship (URC), especially considering their substantial player investment over the past two seasons.

However – while it may be painting over a few cracks – a victory would set the team on the right trajectory to kick off next season on the right path.

A win on Friday night would give the Sharks direct passage into the Champions Cup – spots are reserved for the top eight in the URC and the winner of the Challenge Cup.

The Sharks are languishing in 13th position in the URC and could fall to as low as 14th, with one match remaining this season. The side from Durban have only picked up four victories in 17 matches.

Their Cup form, on the other hand, has been outstanding.

The Sharks only lost one match in the Challenge Cup, a narrow 32-29 defeat by the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, but otherwise have been perfect on the road to the final.

Friday’s final, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, serves as a curtain-raiser for the Champions Cup at the same stadium on Saturday evening when Leinster and Toulouse face off.

‘A serious game’

This is only the second season that South African sides have taken part in the elite European competitions and so far the Sharks have gone the furthest.

The hopes of clinching the title have been dealt a blow, however, with regular skipper Lukhanyo Am ruled out with a shoulder injury, as well as a fractured rib.

In his place, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will wear the captain’s armband.

Youngster Ethan Hooker will run out in the No 13 jersey in place of Am, while Francois Venter shifts to inside centre.

The rest of the Sharks side is as strong as they can field, with seven Springboks in the starting line-up.

“The mood in the camp is pretty good, everyone is focused,” prop Ox Nche said in the build-up to the match. “It’s a big game for us all, everyone is in tune and excited; we just want to give it our all.

“Keeping players calm and everyone focused on what they need to do and how they can help the team; that’s our biggest task at the moment.”

The occasion of the match is not lost on the players who are aware that Friday’s final is season defining.

“This is a serious game, it means a lot to us,” Nche said. “It’s something we haven’t done as a union and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.

“We’re approaching it the same way [as a World Cup final]; the intensity is the same because we could be the first South African team to win a European title.

“It would be an amazing reward if we did it.”

Their opponents, Gloucester, have also struggled in their domestic league this season, ending the league phase second from the bottom in the English Premiership, with only five victories in 18 matches.

But, like the Sharks, their Challenge Cup form has been excellent, thumping Benetton 40-23 in their semifinal clash. DM

Kickoff is at 9pm South African time on Friday.

Sharks

1. Ox Nche 2. Bongi Mbonambi 3. Vincent Koch 4. Eben Etzebeth (Captain) 5. Gerbrandt Grobler 6. James Venter 7. Vincent Tshituka 8. Phepsi Buthelezi 9. Grant Williams 10. Siya Masuku 11. Makazole Mapimpi 12. Francois Venter 13. Ethan Hooker 14. Werner Kok 15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Fez Mbatha 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu 18. Hanro Jacobs 19. Lappies Labuschagne 20. Dylan Richardson 21. Cameron Wright 22. Curwin Bosch 23. Eduan Keyter