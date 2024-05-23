I have a picture for you! 18 May – 24 May 2024

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
Day I of 2 Day Elections. Photographer: Dee Royston
-
-
Autumn colours. Photographer: Grant Gunston
-
-
Morning Moonset. Photographer: Nat Gold ZA
-
-
Leopard cub on the Phabeni Road. Photographer: Karen Feinstein
-
-
Sunrise over Fish Hoek parkrun. Photographer: Richard Ian Aytoun
-
-
Sunrise over Cape Town Table Mountain and Table Bay. Photographer: JohnDonaldBeck
-
-
Solitude. Photographer: Jim Marriott
-
-
Schnauzi and Earl Grey’s brotherly love. Photographer: Chris von Ulmenstein
-
-
Khiva Uzbekistan at night. Photographer: Anisha Khan
-
-
Rainbow nation. Photographer: David Graham
-
-
Lighthouse. Photographer: Johan van der Merwe
-
-
Moon over Melville Koppies. Photographer: Alison Wilson
-
-
Moonrise on Kubu Island. Photographer: Rob Weiss
-
-
Otterly bliss, 2024. Photographer: Derek Leisegang
-
-
Paternoster on a stunning day. Photographer: Tony Turner
-
-
Large and in charge. Photographer: Grant Gunston
-
-
Just Relax. Photographer: Gerd Marschner
-
-
It is our duty to preserve our planet; we do not own it, we are merely passing through. Photographer: Lollo Wollheim
-
-
I see you. Photographer: Jack McLeod
-
-
Falling doesn’t mean it’s over. Never stop growing. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen
-
-
Early one morning in the Kruger National Park. Photographer: Bernadine Everett
-
-
City-Scape Sunset. Photographer: Janice Ashby
-
-
Celebrating our honey bee heroes on World Bee Day (20 May) Our much prized indigenous Cape honey bee. Photographer: Mike Metcalfe, member of the Western Cape Bee Industry Association
-
-
Bird of Paradise – Strlitzia Reginae. Photographer: Anne Rogerss