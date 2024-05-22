Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 22 May

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 22 May
By Daily Maverick
22 May 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Maverick News

History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
Maverick Citizen

Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Business Maverick

Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room - security guards retaliate with rubber bullets
Maverick Citizen

Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room – security guards retaliate with rubber bullets

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 20 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 20 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 16 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 16 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 15 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 15 May

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.