Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment

Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
An Israeli from the city of Sderot in southern Israeli watches and uses a phone with a camera as smoke rises following an Israeli army strike on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israeli city of Sderot, 13 May 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Reuters
22 May 2024
0

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - The Israeli authorities confiscated camera equipment belonging to the Associated Press on Tuesday, before reversing course in the face of widespread condemnation from media groups and criticism even from its closest ally, the United States.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said in a statement he had ordered officials to cancel the original decision and return the confiscated equipment, pending a decision by the Ministry of Defence, which he said wished to examine the issue.

The Israeli Communications Ministry had earlier accused the AP of breaking the law by providing a live broadcast to Al Jazeera, which it placed under a temporary ban earlier this month, accusing it of endangering national security.

The agency said it was ordered to shut down a live feed showing a view into Gaza from the Israeli town of Sderot, saying this was not based on content but “an abusive use by the Israeli government of the country’s new foreign broadcaster law”.

“The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed showing a view into Gaza and seize AP equipment,” AP spokesperson Lauren Easton said.

The media law, passed in April, allows the government to order foreign broadcasters to temporarily cease operations on grounds of national security.

The White House, which has supported Israel in the war, said the incident was concerning and journalists had the right to do their jobs.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration asked senior Israeli officials to reverse course as soon as it learned of the reports, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

“The free press is an essential pillar of democracy and members of the media, including AP, do vital work that must be respected,” Watson said in a statement.

Media rights groups blasted the move, which Reporters without Borders called “outrageous censorship”.

The incident is the latest in a fraught series of confrontations between media groups and the Israeli government since the start of the war in Gaza last year.

AP said it had complied with military censorship rules that prohibit broadcasts of details like troop movements that could endanger soldiers. It said the live shot had generally shown smoke rising over Gaza.

Like AP, Reuters also provides a live feed from positions around Gaza to clients around the world, including Al Jazeera.

When Israel closed its operations in May, Al Jazeera called the accusation that it threatened Israeli security a “dangerous and ridiculous lie”. It had no immediate comment when asked about the AP incident on Tuesday.

Spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Steve Holland aboard Air Force One, Eric Beech and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Edmund Blair and Lisa Shumker)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
Maverick Citizen

Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Maverick News

History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room - security guards retaliate with rubber bullets
Maverick Citizen

Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room – security guards retaliate with rubber bullets
Revealed — the Zimbabwean parliamentarian who played a key role in the destruction of Thornhill Air Base
Maverick News

Revealed — the Zimbabwean parliamentarian who played a key role in the destruction of Thornhill Air Base

TOP READS IN SECTION

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, one dead, 30 injuries reported
Newsdeck

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, one dead, 30 injuries reported
Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji
Newsdeck

Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji
Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
Newsdeck

Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google
Newsdeck

Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options