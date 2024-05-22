Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Climate change made recent UK and Ireland storms much worse

Climate change made recent UK and Ireland storms much worse
Geography students take beach surveys as waves strike a breakwater, with the Newhaven Lighthouse in the background, on January 22, 2024 in Newhaven, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
22 May 2024
0

The heavy downpours seen in the UK and Ireland last fall and winter were about 20% worse because of climate change, a new scientific report found.

The region saw as many as 14 severe storms between October and March, flooding almost 7,000 homes and businesses, killing at least 13 people, damaging crops and causing power cuts. Babet, Ciarán, Henk and Isha were some of the most destructive storms in Ireland and the UK.

The World Weather Attribution group said in a study on Wednesday that rainfall in these storms was 20% more intense than it would have been if the world hadn’t already warmed by 1.2°C since pre-industrial times. It was the second wettest storm season in the UK since records began, it said.

Such intense storm rainfall would only happen every 50 years in a preindustrial climate. But now it happens every five years. If temperature rises reach 2°C by the 2040s or 2050s, those storms would be happening every three years, the report found.

Global warming causes extreme rainfall because a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapour, so storm systems pick up extra water as they travel across the ocean. 

“The seemingly never ending rainfall this autumn and winter across the UK and Ireland had notable impacts across the two countries,” said Mark McCarthy, science manager of climate attribution at the UK’s Met Office.

“In the future we can expect further increases in frequency of wet autumns and winters. That’s why it is so important for us to adapt to our changing climate and become more resilient to increases in rainfall.”

Without better adaptation or more efforts to cut emissions, homes and businesses are likely to struggle to recover from the impacts of storms. The Association of British Insurers said weather-related home insurance claims in the UK rose by more than a third to a record £573-million during the season. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Maverick News

History-making City under dark cloud until pending Premier League charges are dealt with 
Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
Maverick Citizen

Judge Mandisa Maya will be SA’s first female Chief Justice – but is anyone paying attention?
Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Business Maverick

Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room - security guards retaliate with rubber bullets
Maverick Citizen

Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room – security guards retaliate with rubber bullets

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on MTN, Vodacom and WeBuyCars 
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on MTN, Vodacom and WeBuyCars 
After the Bell: Interest rates and the enlightening standpoint of status
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Interest rates and the enlightening standpoint of status
Let’s be pragmatic — the NHI has constructive and contentious aspects
Business Maverick

Let’s be pragmatic — the NHI has constructive and contentious aspects
Everything you ever wanted to know about the NHI but were afraid to ask
Maverick News

Everything you ever wanted to know about the NHI but were afraid to ask

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz