Charges dropped against nine men over 2023 migrant shipwreck off Greece

Up to 700 migrants from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt boarded a fishing trawler in Libya that was bound for Italy before sinking off the coast of Pylos, in southwestern Greece, on June 14.

Some 104 survivors were rescued and only 82 bodies were recovered.

The men, aged between 21 and 41, were arrested hours after the boat sank and have remained in pre-trial detention since on charges of migrant smuggling, causing a shipwreck and participating in a criminal organization.

They have denied any wrongdoing.

“This is a great victory for human rights in Greece,” Spyros Pantazis, one of their lawyers, told Reuters.

“Nine innocent men are walking free. Finally, after a huge struggle and pain, justice has been served.”

Defence lawyers, some rights groups and witnesses have long disputed that the men were to blame.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Andrew Cawthorne)