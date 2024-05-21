Newsdeck

Newsdeck

ASML and TSMC Can Disable Chip Machines If China Invades Taiwan

ASML and TSMC Can Disable Chip Machines If China Invades Taiwan
The ASML headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands.
By Bloomberg
21 May 2024
0

ASML Holding NV and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have ways to disable the world’s most sophisticated chipmaking machines in the event that China invades Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials from the US government have privately expressed concerns to both their Dutch and Taiwanese counterparts about what happens if Chinese aggression escalates into an attack on the island responsible for producing the vast majority of the world’s advanced semiconductors, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ASML reassured officials about its ability to remotely disable the machines when the Dutch government met with the company on the threat, two others said. The Netherlands has run simulations on a possible invasion in order to better assess the risks, they added.

Spokespeople for ASML, TSMC and the Dutch trade ministry declined to comment. Spokespeople for the White House National Security Council, US Department of Defense and US Department of Commerce didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.

The remote shut-off applies to Netherlands-based ASML’s line of extreme ultraviolet machines, known within the industry as EUVs, for which TSMC is its single biggest client. EUVs harness high-frequency light waves to print the smallest microchip transistors in existence — creating chips that have artificial-intelligence uses as well as more sensitive military applications.

China has long claimed that the island of Taiwan is its territory, with President Xi Jinping both advocating for peaceful unification and refusing to rule out a military intervention. While US officials have warned that China is seeking the capability to invade Taiwan by 2027, Taiwanese officials have downplayed the threat of an imminent invasion and officials in Beijing have said the American warnings of a timeline are baseless. The People’s Liberation Army isn’t massing troops on the coast and Xi has been primarily focused on steadying China’s economy to hit long-term development goals.

Global Chip War

About the size of a city bus, an EUV requires regular servicing and updates. As part of that, the company can remotely force a shut-off which would act as a kill switch, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Veldhoven-based company is the world’s only manufacturer of these machines, which sell for more than €200 million ($217 million) apiece.

ASML’s technology has long been subject to government interventions aimed at preventing it from falling into the wrong hands. The Netherlands prohibits the company from selling EUV machines to China, for instance, because of US fears they could lend its rival an edge in the global chip war.

It was at the behest of the US that the Dutch began this year to halt exports of ASML’s next-most sophisticated chipmaking machines. Even before that ban took effect, US officials had asked ASML to cancel some previously scheduled shipments to Chinese customers, Bloomberg News reported.

The company expects as much as 15% of this year’s sales to China will be affected by the latest export-control measures.

China Is ASML's Biggest Market Even After Export Controls |

Evidence suggests the restrictions may have come too late to stem Chinese advances. Huawei Technologies Co. last year produced a smartphone to rival Apple Inc.’s iPhone using chips made with older ASML printers in combination with tools from two US suppliers, Bloomberg News reported in October after conducting a break-down of the phone.

Beijing has made technological self-sufficiency a national priority and Huawei’s efforts to advance domestic chip design and manufacture have received government backing.

The Biden administration is also looking to boost semiconductor production on American soil, promising $39 billion in grants to chipmakers to hedge against any future supply-chain disruption.

Read More About the Geopolitics of ASML’s Machines
ASML, Europe’s Most Valuable Tech Firm, Defines Global Chip War
US Pushed Netherlands to Block ASML’s China-Bound Chip Machines
ASML’s China Sales Surged Despite Secret Dutch Deal With US
Controversial Chip in Huawei Phone Produced on ASML Machine

The stakes are high, with around 90% of the world’s most advanced chips made in Taiwan. On May 20, Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as president in the global chip hub, putting in power a man Beijing has branded an “instigator of war.”

Read More: Taiwan’s New President Calls On China to End Threat of War

The EUV machine has helped turn ASML into Europe’s most valuable tech stock with a market capitalization topping $370 billion — more than double that of its client Intel Corp.

ASML has shipped more than 200 of these machines to clients outside China since they were first developed in 2016, with TSMC snatching up more of them than any other chipmaker.

EUVs require such frequent upkeep that without ASML’s spare parts they quickly stop working, the people said. On-site maintenance of the EUVs poses a challenge because they’re housed in clean rooms that require engineers to wear special suits to avoid contamination.

ASML offers certain customers joint service contracts where they do some of the routine maintenance themselves, allowing clients like TSMC to access their own machines’ system. ASML says it can’t access its customers’ proprietary data.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu hinted in a September interview with CNN that any invader of Taiwan would find his company’s chipmaking machines out of order.

“Nobody can control TSMC by force,” Liu said. “If there is a military invasion you will render TSMC factory non-operable.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Maverick News

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
South Africa

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists
Maverick News

Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists
Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, one dead, 30 injuries reported
Newsdeck

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok, one dead, 30 injuries reported
Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
Newsdeck

Biden says ICC move on arrest warrants for Israeli leaders "outrageous"
Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji
Newsdeck

Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji
Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge
Newsdeck

Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options