Cans of beans are a boon and my second favourite pick from the canned goods section of the supermarket after chopped or whole peeled tomatoes. The choice in recent years has grown and borlotti and cannellini are common among others such as red kidney, black, butter, and sugar beans.

I chose a can of borlotti and another of red kidney beans; but a recipe such as this comforting breakfast will be just as good with any, so make your own selection or use what’s already in the cupboard.

Beans and eggs breakfast bake

Ingredients

200 g diced streaky bacon

1 red onion, chopped

2 mielies, kernels cut off

1 red pepper, diced

1 tsp paprika

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 x 400g can red kidney beans, drained

1 x 400 g can borlotti beans, drained

½ tsp garlic powder

6 large eggs

A handful coriander leaves, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 190℃.

Cut the kernels off the two mielies (corn on the cob). Cook the bacon, while stirring, until crisp and remove to a side dish.

Add onion and sauté until softened. Add the corn kernels and the diced red pepper and cook, stirring, for three minutes.

Stir in the garlic, paprika and balsamic vinegar, then add the chopped tomatoes and leave to simmer gently for 10 minutes. Add the drained beans and half of the chopped coriander leaves and bring back to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper.

Let it cool for two minutes with the heat turned off. Make six hollows for the eggs. Crack the eggs one at a time into a ramekin and slide one into each hollow.

Cover the pan and put it in the oven until the eggs are set; about 10 to 15 minutes. Scatter over the remaining coriander and serve. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.