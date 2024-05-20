Siya Kolisi, the South Africa captain and Faf de Klerk attempt to gather the loose ball during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 semifinal match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on 21 October 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

As the saying goes: “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” And the South African Rugby Union (Saru) committed to the measurement and management of transformation nearly a decade ago.

The inevitable outcome of measuring anything is that you do not always get the outcome you were hoping for. Which is why Saru’s latest audit has been implemented — to track progress and take remedial steps where necessary.

The audit, covering the 2023 season, while placing it in the context of Saru’s Strategic Transformation Development Plan (STDP) 2030, is far from alarming. In fact, it’s massively encouraging while not shy to document where improvement is needed.

The entire rugby ecosystem — all 15 provinces, from schoolboys and girls to the Springboks at the tip of the pyramid — is measured.

But over the past few days, one aspect of the audit — that the Springboks had not met transformation targets in 2023 — was used for sensational headlines about the Boks falling short.

In 2023, the Springboks’ transformation target was set at 54% for “generic black players” — which includes black and coloured players — of whom 27% had to be “ethnically black players”.

In the Rugby Championship, the Bok team consisted of 39% “generically black” players, of whom 13% were ethnic black players. During the successful Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign in France, the Boks used 38% “generically black” players — 16% of whom were ethnic black players.

The reality is that the STDP 2030 document looks at transformation much more broadly than simply through the prism of the Springboks.

In simple terms, had Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi been fit all season, transformation targets would have been met. They are valued members of the squad anyway.

High performance

Yet the Boks’ transformation numbers on any given Saturday is not the overriding goal. Meeting targets for the targets’ sake is not transformation, Saru has a much broader view of the concept.

“Yes, we have targets for the Springboks in demographics, but we also have performance targets which we will not compromise, and we are definitely tracking in the right direction on both fronts,” Saru president Mark Alexander said.

“Misleading headlines are making a mountain out of a mole-heap regarding the transformation outburst in the media, but our organisation has a much broader lens through which to view the state of play.

“Inclusion is as equally crucial as is diversity, as it ensures that everyone is treated equally and has a voice in the team environment.

“Our commitment extends beyond diverse representation; we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture where every player, regardless of their background, feels valued and heard.

“The Springboks are the best players available in any calendar year to represent our country — they reflect the funnel of available talent and real progress is being made in creating opportunities and new heroes for every community.

“The Springbok team have contributed positively to social cohesion in our country. The recent honorary doctorate received by Rassie Erasmus was well-deserved, because he understands what it means to be a South African. He picks players based on what they can bring to the team and their commitment to one another.”

Vision and a plan

Saru’s annual transformation audit, which was recently presented to its members shows an organisation with a vision and a plan.

The issue of the transformation of rugby has been a constant companion of the sport for more than 30 years.

And to be frank, until a new direction was taken in 2015, it was a problem because of the slow pace of transformation across the entire rugby community.

Using a “National Barometer” that “serves the purpose of enhancing accountability within national sports federation structures, fostering a more informed, strategic, and forward-looking approach to transformation,” Saru has made strides.

The audit noted: “The lowest point was arguably in 2016, when the sports minister publicly expressed governmental frustration with the sluggish pace of transformation, leading to the revocation of hosting mega-events bidding rights for Saru, Athletics South Africa, Cricket South Africa, and Netball South Africa.

“Following the comprehensive audit for 2023, Saru’s National Barometer performance in selected transformation categories reflects an actual achievement of 86%.

“In response to concerns about the transformation performance of the national side in 2015, Saru took proactive steps guided by transparency and forward-thinking,” the overview in the 206-page audit continued.

“This strategic approach aimed to address historical imbalances and promote change both on and off the field, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in April 2015.

“The introduction of the Strategic Transformation Plan (STP) in 2015 laid the groundwork for the approval of the Strategic Transformation Development Plan 2030 (STDP 2030) in August 2019.

“The commencement of the transformation audit for STDP 2030 in 2023 marked the first year of Cycle Three, signalling the ongoing commitment to achieving self-determined targets and bridging gaps by 2030.”

The knee-jerk reaction to the audit was that the Springboks had failed in their transformation targets. But the reality is far more mundane — this is just an annual stock-take if you like, not a punitive document.

Nothing contained in it was surprising to the 15 member unions that make up Saru because they are constantly given report cards on how their transformation is progressing.

Every week, Saru issues updated reports of transformation numbers for all its national teams (when they are playing), from the Boks down to the junior women’s team.

More importantly, when it comes to all competitions, from the United Rugby Championship to the SA Under-18 Craven Week, these stats are compiled weekly and shared with the unions. No union is unaware of where it stands, where it is doing well and where it needs to improve.

“The STDP is a process with a finishing line in 2030. The annual reports are our way of measuring progress, celebrating success and noting areas for eventual improvement,” Alexander said.

“Transformation is a process, and when you turn on the television and watch rugby at all levels, it is very easy to see the progress we are making on the field.

“What you don’t see are the other areas of diversity and inclusion that are advancing at a rapid pace and are covered by the STDP 2030, which focuses on access to the game, skills and capacity development, demographic representation, performance, community development and social responsibility, and corporate governance.

“That improvement is nowhere more obvious than at the level of our national teams where we have made ground-breaking strides under the leadership of Rassie Erasmus.” DM