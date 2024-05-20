Following the outstanding success of The York and Maritime Place, the highly-regarded firm are bringing a new investment opportunity your way. One that is noteworthy for offering a balance of location, luxury, cutting-edge technology, and value that is seldom achieved.

With a premium location, high-end amenities, inviting communal spaces and rejuvenating indoor-outdoor living, this is a great opportunity for Capetonians or buyers looking to invest in Cape Town.

Whether you’re looking for a new home, or your next exciting investment opportunity, Rawson Developers has a proven formula of consummately catering to clients’ needs. The Landing is the latest addition to a line of remarkable, game-changing developments that will be highly sought after.

The Landing offers beautifully-designed, ultra-modern apartments in micro, studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms. Apartments are all equipped with balconies, offering rejuvenating indoor-outdoor living, gazing out on stunning views.

The building itself offers luxurious, contemporary living and subtle elegance with an artistic flair. Amenities include Biometric access control, CCTV surveillance, and a 24-hour concierge. For those looking to relax, entertain or network, spacious, expertly-appointed communal spaces (including a swimming pool, coffee shop, and courtyard with braai facilities) foster a vibrant sense of community. This all-inclusive building provides a space where visitors and residents can live, work, play, and thrive.

Within walking distance of the city’s business district and many of its most popular attractions, restaurants, and nightlife, The Landing offers a diverse destination with something for everyone. This is a starting point from which to explore beautiful Cape Town, and a sanctuary to return to. A place of modern luxury that considers all needs and requirements; superbly catering to young professionals, burgeoning families, travelling business people, and discerning holidaymakers.

Priced from just R1.45 million to R5.99 million, these apartments cater to a wide range of investors. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, looking at short-term rentals, exploring AirBnB opportunities, or looking for the perfect place to settle down.

With only 166 units this is an inner-city investment opportunity you don’t want to miss. Sales go live on the 22nd of May, and with limited availability, demand will be high!

Visit thelandingonpepper.co.za today to learn more. DM/ML