The exact cause of the collapse is currently under investigation by SAPS, the Dept of Labour and various other government departments in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal (Photo: Facebook)

After nearly 12 hours of rescue efforts, one construction worker was found alive and is in hospital, but four other workers died in a wall collapse in Zen Drive, Ballito, on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her sadness at the incident, which she described as “yet another tragedy in the built environment and construction sector”, following the multistorey building collapse in George, Western Cape, which to date has claimed 33 lives.

KZN police have opened a docket into the collapse of the wall. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a police search and rescue team, working with private teams, had recovered all five victims, but four were certified dead at the scene. One was found alive about six hours after the collapse.

Dube-Ncube said, “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the four construction workers.

“This devastating incident has cast a shadow of grief over our community, and we mourn alongside those who are suffering this unimaginable loss.”

The Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), a non-profit organisation, played a key role in the search and recovery of the workers.

“Cert would like to sincerely thank the Ballito community and businesses for generously coming forward and providing refreshments and meals to all rescue personnel that were on scene. It is so heartwarming to see how residents and businesses come together in time of need,” the organisation said.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was committed to ensuring that the families affected received the support and assistance they needed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish to extend our support to the one worker who survived this tragic event and is currently recovering from the ordeal.

“The bravery and dedication of the search and rescue teams, who worked tirelessly to rescue the workers, do not go unnoticed and are deeply appreciated,” Dube-Ncube said.

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said, “We have dispatched our teams to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the safety of all workers and passersby.” DM