Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google

Microsoft Unveils New AI Software, Devices as It Battles Apple, Google
Microsoft reported that it was investigating the undersea cable outage, which had left users in Europe, the Middle East and Africa unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services.(Photo: Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)
By john
20 May 2024
0

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced new software and computers infused with artificial intelligence features — stepping up its efforts to out-compete Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. in the dawning AI age.

A new category of AI-focused PCs will be called Copilot+PC, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at an event Monday at Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington, campus. The machines from Microsoft’s Surface line and manufacturing partners will offer more power and will be 58% faster than Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBook Air M3, the company said, thanks in part to a special chip that’s dedicated to AI processing. The new machines will start at $1,000.

Microsoft also said OpenAI’s GPT-4o,  an updated version of its GPT-4 that’s better at handling text, audio and images in real-time, will soon come to the company’s Copilot AI assistant. Microsoft demonstrated a feature called Recall that’s designed to help users find a buried browser tab, file, email or chat, based on conversational language prompts. It will be like “photographic memory,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s consumer chief marketing officer.

Microsoft is aiming to demonstrate that generative AI will revolutionize computing for regular consumers, not simply its corporate cloud customers.  Though the company embedded AI in its Bing search engine early on, Nadella has expressed frustration that Microsoft hasn’t launched compelling consumer products more quickly, Bloomberg previously reported. To help rectify the situation, in March he hired DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman to oversee  consumer AI efforts.

“The pursuit has always been about how to build computers that understand us, instead of us having to understand computers and I feel like we really are close to that real breakthrough,” Nadella said.

A live captions feature in Windows can translate any video content into English from 40 languages in real time. Because it’s part of the operating system, the feature works on any conferencing or entertainment apps. The company is also adding a new AI co-creator program that uses machine learning models to turn basic sketches into more complex images.

The Recall feature relies on several language models embedded into Windows and lets users set certain content as private so it cannot be archived by the AI software. More broadly, the features use a new layer of software called the Windows Copilot Runtime, made up of more than 40 AI models that can handle a variety of  text, visual, audio and analysis tasks.

Microsoft announced support for a new PC initiative from Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., but the computers debuting on Monday all run chips from Qualcomm Inc., the software maker said. Their inclusion provides a lift to Qualcomm, which is betting its mobile phone technology is better suited to the next generation of AI-infused machines that consume more power.

–With assistance from Ian King.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
South Africa

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Lekker Brekker Monday: Beans and eggs breakfast bake
TGIFood

Lekker Brekker Monday: Beans and eggs breakfast bake
Truckloads of hope arrive in KZN as 40 rhinos are dropped off at Munywana conservancy
South Africa

Truckloads of hope arrive in KZN as 40 rhinos are dropped off at Munywana conservancy
Death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed by State media after rescuers reach crash site
Maverick News

Death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed by State media after rescuers reach crash site

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zimbabwe Says 1,300 White Farmers Who Lost Land Seek Payouts
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Says 1,300 White Farmers Who Lost Land Seek Payouts
I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge
Newsdeck

Baltimore workers to move crashed cargo ship that downed bridge
DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens
Newsdeck

DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens
DeChambeau empties tank but comes up short at PGA Championship
Sport

DeChambeau empties tank but comes up short at PGA Championship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options