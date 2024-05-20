Defend Truth

HEIDELBERG, GAUTENG

Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – mall security shoots rubber bullets at protesters

Residents hid behind cars and fled while private security shot at them outside Shoprite supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
20 May 2024
On Monday, security guards outside Shoprite at Ratanda Mall in Heidelberg, Gauteng, opened fire with rubber bullets on a crowd that had gathered to demand answers after a suspected thief died after allegedly being locked in a cold room at the supermarket.

Bandile Tshabalala (33) died on Sunday, 19 May after allegedly being locked in a cold room at Shoprite in Heidelberg for about 11 hours for allegedly stealing a chocolate from the supermarket in Ratanda Mall, some 70km from Johannesburg.

His sister Simangele Tshabalala said that on Sunday night, “I was sleeping, then I heard a loud knock. At first, I assumed my brother was back home only to be told that he had died.

Bandile Tshabalala, Shoprite

Bandile Tshabalala died on Sunday 19 May 2024 after allegedly being locked in a cold room for about 11 hours, after he allegedly stole two slabs of chocolate at a Shoprite Supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Supplied)

“I didn’t believe it, and wanted to see for myself.”

A barefoot Tshabalala and her brother’s friends rushed to the mall, where they saw his lifeless body. It had allegedly been removed from the cold room and placed outside Shoprite.

“What I saw broke my heart. His body was frozen, he could not move or anything; it’s like he died while trying to keep himself warm — with hands wrapped around his upper body,” she said.

Simangele Tshabalala

Simangele Tshabalala, elder sister to Bandile Tshabalala who died at a Shoprite supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Shoprite did not respond to questions sent by Daily Maverick but confirmed it had instituted an investigation into the incident.

“The supermarket chain extends its condolences to the family following their loss. The allegations are seen in an extremely serious light and the necessary steps will be taken pending the outcome of a full investigation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘I know I’m sinning, but it’s for my kids’ – hunger and poverty driving the spike in shoplifting in SA

“We cannot comment on the details of the incident as it is a police matter, and the local South African Police Service (SAPS) should be contacted for more information. We always give our full cooperation and provide all available information to the SAPS to assist their investigation,” Shoprite said.

The Heidelberg police referred queries to the provincial office, which could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

Private security, Shoprite

Private security evacuated residents at Shoprite supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Community unrest  

On Monday, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered near Shoprite in the Ratanda Mall and was met by a heavy private security presence. Tensions were high, with Shoprite management apparently refusing to address the angry crowd.

A man who identified himself as a centre manager told Daily Maverick journalists, “Get out, or you’ll have serious problems”.

Moments later, rubber bullets were fired and the crowd fled, with some stopping to throw stones at the guards.

The shots continued after the crowd left the premises, forcing bystanders to seek shelter behind trees and cars. A woman walking with her primary school son screamed, “Why are they killing us?”

Shoprite

Residents hiding behind cars and fleeing while private security open fire outside Shoprite Supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

At least two police vehicles simply drove past the scene of mayhem.

Resident Mooi Macingwane said, “We are being shot at because we want justice and answers. How can they do this when one of us is no more? Nobody deserves to die like that, regardless of what they have done.”

Shoprite

Residents and TV crew hiding behind cars while private security shoot rubber bullets outside Shoprite Supermarket in Ratanda Mall. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Another resident, Thokoza Dlamini, said that last year, her niece had stolen a packet of cheese from Shoprite and was locked in its cold room.

“They confirmed to me that because police cannot arrest young children, they lock them in the cold room for two hours. It is a normal thing here, we are used to it.”

Thokoza Dlaminini

Thokoza Dlaminini was angered by the death of Bandile Tshabalala. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Shoprite did not respond to the claim.

Bandile Tshabalala’s neighbour Mzwandile Skhosana said, “He was smoking, like the other youth, but we have never heard of a single complaint about him stealing or doing wrong things in the community.  Whenever he was hungry, he would ask for food and we would share as neighbours.”

His sister Simangele said, “I am not saying that he didn’t do the crime, but I doubt it. Even if he did, he didn’t deserve to die like a dog.”

Hours after the incident, Gauteng’s MEC for safety, Faith Mazibuko, addressed a crime imbizo and outlined measures to tackle the scourge of criminality in Ratanda and surrounding areas. These include the deployment of wardens and patrollers, the use of e-panic buttons, and the installation of six CCTV cameras. DM

