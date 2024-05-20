DM168

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

How to protect your investment portfolio from the volatile rand

How to protect your investment portfolio from the volatile rand
Illustration: Vecteezy
By Kenny Meiring
20 May 2024
0

Aside from diversifying your investments and seeking equity exposure, investors might want to consider investing offshore.

Question: My wife and I are in our seventies and live off the proceeds of our investments. The returns we have been getting on our fixed deposits and retail bonds more than cover our expenses. Under normal circumstances I would not be too concerned. However, these are not normal times. What can we do to protect our investments from the danger of runaway inflation and the ever-devaluing rand?

Answer: It is important that your investment portfolio is robust enough to withstand the many challenges that South Africa will encounter on the political and economic front. There are several ways to achieve this.

Diversify

It appears that the bulk of your investments are in local fixed-interest structures. Though they are currently doing really well, they are not always the most tax-efficient investments around, as most of the growth will be taxable at your normal tax rate.

If you diversified into other classes of business, you could end up paying capital gains tax, which is a lot more tax-efficient.

Increase your equity exposure

If you are worried about the impact of runaway inflation, then you should not have all your assets tied into longer-term fixed-interest investments such as fixed deposits and bonds.

With these fixed-interest investments, you are locked into a particular rate. This can be a really bad strategy if the inflation rate increases significantly.

What seemed like a great return may end up costing you money once tax and inflation have been deducted.

You should have some of your assets in the equity market. If you choose your shares correctly, they should increase in value if the inflation rate increases.

Move some of your assets offshore

Move some of your investments offshore. It is relatively easy to move R1-million a year offshore. You would convert these rands into dollars and invest them in an investment structure in a tax-friendly country.

In this way, you can protect your investments against any future falls in the value of the rand. I have seen several studies which recommend that you should have between 25% and 45% of your wealth located outside South Africa.

I provide retirement counselling to many people who have children and grandchildren living overseas. They typically plan on spending some time with them. This can be very expensive when you are spending rands. If, however, you have money that is already overseas, you can use that to fund your stay and not worry about the declining value of the rand.

Besides travel, the falling value of the rand impacts on your life in other ways. If you look at what you are spending your money on now, you will be surprised by how many items are affected by the exchange rate. This could range from your Apple and Netflix subscriptions to vehicle parts.

I would recommend that you get your financial planner to draw up a proper strategy. This should be stress-tested under different scenarios, such as the rand collapsing or inflation increasing hugely. Although these may be remote possibilities, it is important that you understand the implications and have enough diversity in your portfolio to withstand these events if they happen. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Maverick Citizen

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Lekker Brekker Monday: Beans and eggs breakfast bake
TGIFood

Lekker Brekker Monday: Beans and eggs breakfast bake
Tears, cheers and beers as South Africans in their thousands cast their ballots in the Netherlands
Maverick News

Tears, cheers and beers as South Africans in their thousands cast their ballots in the Netherlands
Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Scrum under attack — new law will reshape rugby, and not in a good way
DM168

Scrum under attack — new law will reshape rugby, and not in a good way
The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on MTN, Vodacom and WeBuyCars 
Business Maverick

The Finance Ghost — The market lowdown on MTN, Vodacom and WeBuyCars 
SA double murderer who filmed victim’s torture in US ‘lied’ to become a citizen there
Maverick News

SA double murderer who filmed victim’s torture in US ‘lied’ to become a citizen there
KZN a fierce battleground for biggest slice of political cake as final countdown to 29 May poll begins
DM168

KZN a fierce battleground for biggest slice of political cake as final countdown to 29 May poll begins
Pesky Saffas are in European club rugby to stay, despite grumbles from the North
DM168

Pesky Saffas are in European club rugby to stay, despite grumbles from the North

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz