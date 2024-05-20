Crowds gather to mourn the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and more from around the world

People gather to mourn for the death of the late Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran, Iran May 20, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
A man lifts his hands along with crowds gathered to mourn for the death of the late Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran, Iran May 20, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
Participants during congregational singing at the Pentecost Conference Opwekking, in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, 19 May 2024. The Pentecost Conference Opwekking is being held from 17 to 20 May. EPA-EFE/Phil Nijhuis
Dancing and singing during congregational singing at the Pentecost Conference Opwekking, in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, 19 May 2024. The Pentecost Conference Opwekking is being held from 17 to 20 May. EPA-EFE/Phil Nijhuis
Kashmiri people stand in a queue outside a polling station as they wait for their turn to vote in the fifth phase of the Indian general elections in Shadipora, Sumbal area of Bandipora district, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 May 2024. The Indian general elections are held in seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, with the results set to be announced on 04 June 2024. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Members of the Ghanaian Methodist Fellowship Choir view the World Child Cancer’s Nurturing Garden at Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actress Dame Judi Dench poses with a seedling from the Sycamore Gap tree that was felled by vandals at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, at Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Floral decorated bicycles are displayed at Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Men transport an air cooler on a two wheeler during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave
First responders attend to a Palestinian, after an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Rami Zohod
Faithful surround the Virgin of Rocio float during a procession in the small village of El Rocio, Huelva province, southern Spain, 20 May 2024. Nearly one million pilgrims arrive in the small village of El Rocio from across Spain every year to pay homage to Our Lady of Rocio. EPA-EFE/Julian Perez
Taiwanese honor guards perform during the Taiwan Presidential Inauguration, in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2024. William Lai (Lai Ching-te) becomes Taiwan’s new president on 20 May, taking over incumbent Tsai Ing-wen. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Members of Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh take part in a silent march and flag rally at the Dhaka University campus in solidarity with the worldwide student movement to support the Palestinian people in Dhaka, Bangladesh 20 May 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A supporter has their mouth taped with the words ‘ Free speech’ outside the High Court during WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange’s extradition appeal hearing in London, Britain, 20 May 2024. Julian Assange is facing his final extradition hearing at London’s High Court on 20 May. Two judges have said that unless assurances are given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds. In April 2024 the US provided assurances to the court that Assange would not face death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech, and a follow up hearing will now take place for approximately two hours. Assange is facing 175 years in a US prison if the hearing goes against him. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A general view of the Victory Column, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 in the host city of Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chase Jackson of the US competes in the Women’s Shot Put event at the Marrakech Diamond League athletics meeting at the Grand Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco, 19 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
A guest attends the Palme D’Or awarding ceremony during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2024. Studio Ghibli will receive the ‘Palme d’Or d’Honneur’, the honorary Golden Palm Award at the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Coco Rocha poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “The Apprentice” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne. DM
