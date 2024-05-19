Defend Truth

Poll will ‘proceed without any incidents of crime or disruptions’, says NatJoints chief

Members of South African Police Service in Cape Town during the State of the Nation Address on 11 February 2016. (Photo: Shaun Swingler) I Residents queue to vote in Joubert Park, Braamfontein, on 8 May 2019. (Photo: Chanel Retief)
By Ethan van Diemen
19 May 2024
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure assured South Africans on Sunday that they had taken measures to ensure the general election proceeds peacefully.

There will be zero tolerance of lawlessness, threats and intimidation before, during and after the general election on 29 May and measures are in place to ensure the safe, undisturbed expression of democracy.

That’s according to Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) at a media briefing on Sunday.

NatJoints, consisting of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency, is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations in South Africa. 

Mosikili said, “We are confident that measures that have been put in place are sufficient to ensure that the country’s upcoming general elections proceed without any incidents of crime or disruptions.

“Having conducted a national security assessment with key role players in the Justice crime prevention and security cluster, we are satisfied with the operational plan that is currently being implemented and can assure South Africans that a conducive environment for a peaceful election has been prepared. 

“The executive management of the South African Police Service recently visited each province to assess their state of readiness. The work done with the respective provincial commissioners at the helm confirms that all provinces are ready and have put measures in place to prevent and combat incidents of violence and criminality before, during and post elections.” 

She said NatJoints had identified more than 650 “high-risk” voting stations across South Africa.”

“Working through the operational Intelligence Coordination Committee, we have identified the number of high-risk voting stations and potentially volatile areas that are being monitored on an ongoing basis.”  

Beyond threats on the ground, she said that “one of the biggest threats is fake news” and urged members of the public to be circumspect in what they share on social media. 

Mosikili said, “We are aware of a social media post calling for a shutdown by a group of truck drivers this week. As previously communicated, there will be zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and closure of our roads.   

“We reiterate that no lawlessness in any form of criminality will be tolerated.” DM

