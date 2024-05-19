Navigating the job market — Make sure you tick all the right boxes for a new employer

As competition in the job market becomes ever-more fierce, candidates can improve their chances by being properly prepared — and honest. (Illustration: Vecteezy)

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Statistics South Africa recently revealed that the unemployment rate has ticked up to 32.9% in the first quarter of this year from 32.1% in the previous quarter.

The increase was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in the labour force, which grew by 352,000 as new graduates and school leavers entered the job market. The reality is that competition for jobs is likely to become tougher.

If you, or someone you know, is in the job market, it’s worth bearing in mind the things a potential employer tends to review. Here’s a quick checklist:

Credit record: This is particularly important if you are applying for a job in the financial services industry. If you cannot manage your own finances, then you are unlikely to be able to manage a client’s money responsibly. Make sure that you maintain a good credit record, and check it at least once a year to ensure all the information is correct and up to date.

Criminal record: If you have a criminal record, for whatever reason, be upfront about it. Don’t let your employer find out from another source. Failing to disclose it will convince any potential employer that you have ulterior motives and are not trustworthy. If someone has obtained a protection order against you, it will only go on your record if you violate the order and the complainant then files a criminal case against you.

Employer references: Your references’ contact details may have changed since you last updated your CV. Make sure your CV is updated with their current job description if it is different from the position in which they worked with you. You should also take the time to notify your references that you are job hunting so that they are not caught off guard by a potential employer.

Academic qualifications: This is one of the first things an employer will check, for the simple reason that so many people today claim academic qualifications they didn’t earn. Don’t claim to have a degree if you dropped out of college, or an international qualification you don’t have.

Social media: According to DataReportal, South Africa was home to 26 million social media users in January 2024. Remember that, as many younger entrepreneurs enter the workforce, they are quite likely to scan social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok to gauge your personality. Don’t rant or give in to the impulse to air your private views on volatile topics. Definitely never bad-mouth former employers. This shows immaturity and is not likely to win you any favours with a new employer.

Dealing with career breaks

Explaining an employment gap or a period of unemployment on your CV can be tricky. Specialist recruitment firm Michael Page advises that you simply approach this upfront with honesty.

Many employers tend to view employment breaks as suspicious. The immediate assumption may be that you left one of your jobs under less-than-desirable circumstances and battled to find another job.

There are, however, situations that may have required you to take a legitimate break from employment.

The first is illness, and if that is the case, explain how you have addressed it and reassure your potential employer that you are now healthy enough to do the job you are applying for.

If you were retrenched or fired, you can put a positive spin on it by showing that you were productive while you were unemployed. You may, for example, have taken a free massive open online course to improve your skill set.

The third most likely option for a career break is that you took time off to care for your children or a sick family member. It’s worth mentioning that your children are now older or your care commitments have ceased.

Michael Page advises that if you do have a career break, you should address this upfront in your cover letter. You may still be questioned about it during the interview, so prepare your responses ahead of time. DM

