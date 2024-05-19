After a boat capsized off the Atlantic Seaboard coast on Friday, 11 fishermen were reported missing. The NSRI has confirmed they are all still missing. (Photos: NSRI)

‘Unchanged.” That’s how Craig Lambinon, head of communications at the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), described the situation on Sunday after 11 fishermen went missing when their trawler sank off the coast of Cape Town on Friday.

On Friday, Lambinon said: “At 15h40, Friday, 17 May, NSRI Hout Bay duty crew and NSRI Table Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a fishing vessel sinking approximately 30 nautical miles offshore of the Atlantic Seaboard.

“A Mayday distress call, intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services at 15h30, was relayed to vessels in the area that responded to assist. At least five fishing vessels reached the search area, locating and recovering nine of 20 local fishermen from a life raft.

“The nine survivors are not injured, and they were brought to the Port of Table Bay aboard a fellow fishing vessel during the night. They are in the care of their fishing company.”

The cause of the sinking was unknown, and both life rafts of the casualty fishing vessel had been recovered.

Regan Thaw, the media liaison officer in the Office of the Premier, said premier Alan Winde was closely monitoring the search for the 11 missing crew members.

“I was incredibly grateful to hear that nine crew members were rescued. I am keeping both the rescue teams and those still missing in my thoughts. I am also thinking of the families and the loved ones of those who are missing. My office has reached out to offer support should anything further be needed,” Winde said. DM