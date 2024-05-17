Zimbabwe Says 1,300 White Farmers Who Lost Land Seek Payouts

Under an accord signed in 2020, the government agreed to compensate 4,000 White farmers whose land was seized by state-backed militants, but it has repeatedly missed payment deadlines. It expects the compensation deal will cost it $3.5 billion over 10 years.

Payouts will be made for improvements that were made to farms, rather than the land itself, Bvumbe said.

“If others start seeing that we are acting, maybe the others will start coming in and they all be part of the whole process,” he said.