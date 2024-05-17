The 77th Cannes Film Festival, and more from around the world

Actors Anasuya Sengupta (L) and Omara Shetty attend the photocall for ‘The Shameless’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2024. The movie is presented in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Cast members Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth pose during a photocall for the film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Veruska Puff, a burlesque performer, dressed as Barbie, poses in front of the Festival Palace during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Valentina Pahde poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses on the red carpet with cast members Laurence Fishburne and Adam Driver, during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast member Barry Keoghan poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Bird” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Patricia Contreras poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Actor Nathalie Emmanuel attends the photocall for ‘Megalopolis’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2024. The movie is presented in competition of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Actor Nicolas Cage attends the photocall for ‘The Surfer’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2024. The movie is presented out of competition of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Greta Gerwig, Jury President of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses on the red carpet with cast members Jon Voight, D. B. Sweeney, Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Romy Mars, Adam Driver, and Nathalie Emmanuel, during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man cools off at Atlantis Ancol water park on a hot day in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Bahrain’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are welcomed by school children with flowers as they walk to attend the 33rd Arab Summit, in Sakhir Palace, Sakhir, Bahrain, May 16, 2024. Bahrain News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
An exhibitor prepares floral displays ahead of the opening day of Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take part in a procession, that was organized by the Patriarchate of Georgia’s Orthodox Church to mark the Day of Family Purity and Respect for Parents, in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces Brazil as the winning country to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 May 2024. More than 3,000 delegates from 211 affiliated associations and chiefs of six continental soccer governing bodies, including soccer legends, attend the meeting to discuss the soccer game and vote for the country to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Bangladeshi garment worker of the Ready-made garments (RMG) sector holds up a placard during a protest in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 May 2024. Bangladesh garment workers’ unions demand that the government introduce a rationing system for garment workers that would ensure lower prices for essential commodities. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Indonesian muslim activists hold banner reading “Ceasefire now” and the picture of Israeli leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading “wanted for genocide” as they protest in support Palestinian people in front of US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 May 2024. Hundreds of Indonesian muslim activists stage a solidarity rally in front of US Embassy urge US goverment to not supporting Israel to occupated Palestine. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
People practice Yoga together calling for the release of yoga practitioner Carmel Gat among all other hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ukrainian LGBTQ+ activists take part in a demonstration on the occasion of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), in front of the Kyiv City Council, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 May 2024. Demonstrators denounced hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity and urged the Ukrainian government to adopt draft law No. 5488 on hate crimes. A report issued by the non-governmental organization ‘LGBT Human Rights Center ‘Our World’ on 17 May 2024, included 24 cases of homophobia and transphobia documented by activists in Ukraine in 2023. IDAHOBIT, celebrated annually on 17 May in over 130 countries, draws attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by individuals on the basis of their sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics. This year’s theme is ‘No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all’. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A man walks in a flooded street in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Activists and members of Nairobi professionals and residents group participate in a demonstration against illegal and unplanned development following the government’s order to demolish buildings set on riparian land to allow for free flow of rivers in Nairobi, Kenya, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Lauryn Fortson breaks into tears while at a press conference regarding the death of her uncle Roger Fortson, in Stonecrest, Georgia, U.S. May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A person looks through a gate as relatives of Haitians wait outside an immigration detention center called Haina, after their loved ones were detained undocumented, in Haina near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic May 17, 2024, REUTERS/Henry Romero
US startup Lift Aircraft Inc. chief pilot Jace McCown demonstrates the HEXA, a single seater electric aircraft, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2024. The HEXA flew for the first in Tokyo as part of the ‘Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo’, or SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Showcase Programme. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Palestinian women react as they mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Kareem Emair at Bal’a village near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 17 May 2024. According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, Emair was killed and two others were wounded during an Israeli army raid on the Bal’a village near Tulkarem early on 17 May. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A general view of the mudslide area Wagenrunse in Schwanden, Switzerland, 17 May 2024. Specialists of the Natural Hazards Commission of the Swiss canton Glarus South check destroyed and damaged buildings in the village before they are finally torn down. A mudslide with some 30,000 cubic meters of debris hit the area on 29 August 2023 and further mudslides have occurred in the area since then. Numerous buildings were destroyed or seriously damaged and the residents have been evacuated since the incident and will not be able to return to their homes. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit (C), Crown Prince Haakon (R) and Princess Ingrid Alexandra (L) watch a parade from the Palace Balcony as Norway marks Constitution Day in Oslo, Norway, 17 May 2024. Constitution Day is observed in Norway annually on 17 May to celebrate the constitution signing in 1814. EPA-EFE/Heiko Junge
The Italian Air Force aerobatics team, the Frecce Tricolori (lit.Tricolour Arrows), perform a fly-by over the Foro Italico during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 17 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
Marin Rantes of Croatia in action during the Cycling BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Qualification at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai 2024 in Shanghai, China, 17 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI. DM
