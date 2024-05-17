Newsdeck

Newsdeck

OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit

OpenAI Dissolves High-Profile Safety Team After Chief Scientist Sutskever’s Exit
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Executives from large multinationals are converging on the sidelines of APEC in San Francisco this week for an audience with the Chinese president and other Asian leaders as long-frosty US-China relations show only tentative signs of warming.
By Bloomberg
17 May 2024
0

OpenAI has effectively dissolved a team focused on ensuring the safety of possible future ultra-capable artificial intelligence systems, following the departure of the group’s two leaders, including OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever.

Rather than maintain the so-called superalignment team as a standalone entity, OpenAI is now integrating the group more deeply across its research efforts to help the company achieve its safety goals, the company told Bloomberg News. The team was formed less than a year ago under the leadership of Sutskever and Jan Leike, another OpenAI veteran.

The decision to rethink the team comes as a string of recent departures from OpenAI revives questions about the company’s approach to balancing speed versus safety in developing its AI products. Sutskever, a widely respected researcher, announced Tuesday that he was leaving OpenAI after having previously clashed with Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman over how rapidly to develop artificial intelligence.

Leike revealed his departure shortly after with a terse post on social media. “I resigned,” he said. For Leike, Sutskever’s exit was the last straw following disagreements with the company, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified in order to discuss private conversations.

In a statement on Friday, Leike said the superalignment team had been fighting for resources. “Over the past few months my team has been sailing against the wind,” Leike wrote on X. “Sometimes we were struggling for compute and it was getting harder and harder to get this crucial research done.”

Other members of the superalignment team have also left the company in recent months. Leopold Aschenbrenner and Pavel Izmailov, were let go by OpenAI. The Information earlier reported their departures. Izmailov had been moved off the team prior to his exit, according to a person familiar with the matter. Aschenbrenner and Izmailov did not respond to requests for comment.

John Schulman, a co-founder at the startup whose research centers on large language models, will be the scientific lead for OpenAI’s alignment work going forward, the company said. Separately, OpenAI said in a blog post that it named Research Director Jakub Pachocki to take over Sutskever’s role as chief scientist.

“I am very confident he will lead us to make rapid and safe progress towards our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits everyone,” Altman said in a statement Tuesday about Pachocki’s appointment. AGI, or artificial general intelligence, refers to AI that can perform as well or better than humans on most tasks. AGI doesn’t yet exist, but creating it is part of the company’s mission.

OpenAI also has employees involved in AI-safety-related work on teams across the company, as well as individual teams focused on safety. One, a preparedness team, launched last October and focuses on analyzing and trying to ward off potential “catastrophic risks” of AI systems.

The superalignment team was meant to head off the most long term threats. OpenAI announced the formation of the superalignment team last July, saying it would focus on how to control and ensure the safety of future artificial intelligence software that is smarter than humans — something the company has long stated as a technological goal. In the announcement, OpenAI said it would put 20% of its computing power at that time toward the team’s work.

In November, Sutskever was one of several OpenAI board members who moved to fire Altman, a decision that touched off a whirlwind five days at the company. OpenAI President Greg Brockman quit in protest, investors revolted and within days, nearly all of the startup’s roughly 770 employees signed a letter threatening to quit unless Altman was brought back. In a remarkable reversal, Sutskever also signed the letter and said he regretted his participation in Altman’s ouster. Soon after, Altman was reinstated.

In the months following Altman’s exit and return, Sutskever largely disappeared from public view, sparking speculation about his continued role at the company. Sutskever also stopped working from OpenAI’s San Francisco office, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In his statement, Leike said that his departure came after a series of disagreements with OpenAI about the company’s “core priorities,” which he doesn’t feel are focused enough on safety measures related to the creation of AI that may be more capable than people.

In a post earlier this week announcing his departure, Sutskever said he’s “confident” OpenAI will develop AGI “that is both safe and beneficial” under its current leadership, including Altman.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
World

Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
HR official suspended as row over Chris Hani Baragwanath CEO appointment heats up
Maverick News

HR official suspended as row over Chris Hani Baragwanath CEO appointment heats up
AirFryday: How to cook frozen fish fillets in an air fryer
TGIFood

AirFryday: How to cook frozen fish fillets in an air fryer
How the community that formed around the alleged RET ‘Guptabots’ migrated overnight to Zuma’s MK party
Maverick News

How the community that formed around the alleged RET ‘Guptabots’ migrated overnight to Zuma’s MK party
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrested on way to course for PGA Championship second round
Maverick News

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrested on way to course for PGA Championship second round

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Newsdeck

Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Newsdeck

Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Trump Defense Gets Boost From Tough Cohen Cross-Examination
Newsdeck

Trump Defense Gets Boost From Tough Cohen Cross-Examination
Foreign actors seek to influence American elections, US spy chief says
Newsdeck

Foreign actors seek to influence American elections, US spy chief says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz