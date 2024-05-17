Newsdeck

Newsdeck

New Prosus CEO Inherits Tough Market and Tencent Headache

New Prosus CEO Inherits Tough Market and Tencent Headache
Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive officer of Movile Group, a unit of Napsers Ltd, poses for a photograph in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Naspers-owned internet ventures will be carved out into a new $100 billion company called Prosus NV, which is due to list in Amsterdam on Sept. 11.
By Bloomberg
17 May 2024
0

Prosus NV and Naspers Ltd. have named the first new chief executive officer since the South African-Dutch tech group split almost five years ago. 

Fabricio Bloisi, 47, will become CEO in July, taking over from Bob van Dijk who resigned in September, the companies said in a statement on Friday. Interim CEO Ervin Tu becomes president and chief investment officer. Bloisi was previously the head of the group’s iFood business.

Cape Town-headquartered Naspers is one of the biggest technology investors globally and listed its internet unit, Prosus, in Amsterdam five years ago – but kept a single CEO across both entities. Bloisi will have to contend with the legacy of a complicated business structure that stumped van Dijk, including the group’s investment in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., and a market environment that’s been tough on some of the group’s dozens of internet businesses.

Bloisi leads one of the group’s success stories in iFood, a Brazilian food delivery operator he wrapped into his Movile e-commerce business. Now fully owned by Prosus, the company is the biggest online food delivery company in Brazil and fulfills 96 million orders a month.

“Fabricio has established iFood as one of the most innovative food delivery companies in the world,” Chairman Koos Bekker said. “He has a combination of vision, deep operational experience and strong discipline. It is this skill set which the board believes make him the right person to now lead us.”

One legacy complication for Bloisi is the impact of the group’s blockbuster early-stage investment in Tencent in 2001 for $34 million.

Since then, the Chinese company’s growth has exploded, with the value of the holding distorting the value of the rest of the business. The group has tried a number of maneuvers to grapple with this, including selling down some of its stake in Tencent to buy back its own shares. So far, the move has created about $33 billion in value over the last 18 months, said Bloisi on a shareholder call.

Van Dijk stepped down last year, shortly after unwinding a complicated cross-shareholding structure he’d set up between Prosus and Naspers to try to address some of the distorting effect of the Tencent stake. Van Dijk became Naspers CEO in 2014 and had headed Prosus since its 2019 listing.

Read More: Prosus CEO Van Dijk Resigns After Simplifying Ownership 

“Fabricio is a strong operator with an entrepreneurial spirit, as he grew a 20 person startup into one of the most successful Brazilian tech stories to date,” Jefferies analyst Sebastian Patulea said in a note to investors on Friday. “However, we argue that his outstanding skills as an owner-operator are unlikely to be fully utilized at the helm of Prosus (given investments in both public and private companies would have their own operators), and we would have preferred a capital allocator with a track record in either private or public market expertise at the helm of Prosus.”

Prosus shares were down 2.7% on Friday in Amsterdam, while Naspers was trading 2.9% lower in Johannesburg at 12.15 p.m.

The group’s strategic goals remain unchanged, and it is on target to deliver a consolidated e-commerce trading profit during the second half of the fiscal year, the companies said. Prosus and Naspers have made big bets in delivery in recent years, with assets also including India’s Swiggy, Germany’s Delivery Hero SE and Germany’s Flink.

“The company’s new CEO is likely to be very hands-on with the company’s food delivery assets (beyond iFood), pushing for better execution and eventually a successful IPO in the long term to generate shareholder value,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Marcus Diebel in a note. “We also see a chance for a stronger alignment of iFood and Delivery Hero’s Latin American food delivery operations.”

The group’s other sectors include classified advertising, payments and fintech.

Bloisi said he would move from Brazil to Amsterdam to take on the new position as group CEO, while remaining the chairman of iFood.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
World

Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
HR official suspended as row over Chris Hani Baragwanath CEO appointment heats up
Maverick News

HR official suspended as row over Chris Hani Baragwanath CEO appointment heats up
It’s business as usual for medical schemes, with NHI implementation years away
Business Maverick

It’s business as usual for medical schemes, with NHI implementation years away
How the community that formed around the alleged RET ‘Guptabots’ migrated overnight to Zuma’s MK party
Maverick News

How the community that formed around the alleged RET ‘Guptabots’ migrated overnight to Zuma’s MK party
AirFryday: How to cook frozen fish fillets in an air fryer
TGIFood

AirFryday: How to cook frozen fish fillets in an air fryer

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Newsdeck

Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Newsdeck

Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Trump Defense Gets Boost From Tough Cohen Cross-Examination
Newsdeck

Trump Defense Gets Boost From Tough Cohen Cross-Examination
Foreign actors seek to influence American elections, US spy chief says
Newsdeck

Foreign actors seek to influence American elections, US spy chief says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz