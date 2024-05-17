I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
Beach huts- Muizenberg. Photographer: Ference Isaacs
-
-
Pensive husband at sunset. Photographer: Lindie Strydom
-
-
Reflections at Kalkbay Harbour. Photographer: Wendy Hogarth
-
-
Southern Lights Ponta Mamoli. Photographer: Leigh-Annne Reardon
-
-
Rural bliss. Photographer: David Swart
-
-
Swimming or floating. Photographer: Walter Frey
-
-
Tranquility on Steenberg. Photographer: Kathy Mossop
-
-
Shrunken giraffes. It’s all about perspectives… Photographer: Danielle Carstens (@dcwildlifephotography / www.dcwildlifephotography.com)
-
-
Algiers- A stunning blend of historic and modern architecture along the Mediterranean coast. Photographer:
Maxine Noel
-
-
Sunset Surfing in Somalia. Photographer: Themba Linden
-
-
Stripes of clouds. Photographer: Anso Erasmus
-
-
Storm at sunrise. Photographer: Koos van Niekerk
-
-
Sundown on Snoek. Photographer: Margarita Dalmeida
-
-
I’ll just pretend to be asleep… Photographer: Carol
-
-
Paraglider double check before take-off from Signal Hill. Photographer: Chris von Ulmenstein
-
-
Southern Lights’ Glow on the night sky. Photographer: Matte Madsen
-
-
Burning rubber at the Simola Hill Climb. Photographer: Derrick Coetzer
-
-
Eyes in the sand dune. Photographer: Marina Jacobs
-
-
Glorious winter sunset glow in Vredehoek. Photographer: Rosalie Kingwill
-
-
Blue Lion Cape Town. Photographer: Roger Alan Lee
-
-
Bashan. Photographer: Amanda van Blerk
-
-
Bit of Peace and Quiet. Photographer: Gerd Marschner
-
-
Autumn Karoo. Photographer: Johanna Heetman
-
-
Bench with a view of Camps Bay. Photographer: Chris von Ulmenstein
-
-
Before the Storm. Photographer: David Swart
-
-
Aerial of Zandvlei in autumn. Photographer: Jacqueline van Meygaarden
-
-
A leopard hugs the tree branch on a lazy afternoon. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
-
-
Bee in the Park. Photographer: Glen Carrie
-
-
George dam. Photographer: Nic Visagie