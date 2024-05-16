Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Singapore Air staff get eight months’ salary bonus after record profits

Singapore Air staff get eight months’ salary bonus after record profits
Singapore Airlines benefited from a faster reopening and rebuild compared to many of its peers after Covid restrictions were lifted. (Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
16 May 2024
0

Singapore Airlines will reward staff with a bonus payout worth almost eight months of salary, according to a person familiar with the matter, after delivering a second consecutive record annual profit.

The payout is in effect higher than Singapore Airlines’ previous year’s earnings high, which resulted in a profit-sharing bonus equivalent to 6.65 months’ pay and a maximum of 1.5 months’ salary of ex-gratia bonus related to the pandemic.

Singapore Airlines declined to comment.

The city-state carrier delivered a record S$2.67-billion ($1.98-billion) annual profit in the fiscal 2023-2024 year, 24% higher than the year prior, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The airline said near-term demand for flights remains healthy as robust appetite for travel and a buoyant cargo sector worked to offset competitive pressures, higher costs, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Singapore Airlines benefited from a faster reopening and rebuild compared to many of its peers after Covid restrictions were lifted. Monthly passenger volumes were around 97% of pre-pandemic levels in March.

The windfall for Singapore Airlines’ staff mirrors the experience of employees at Emirates, which is reportedly handing workers five months of bonus after notching up a record annual profit of $5.1-billion. The Gulf carrier also paid out a similar amount last year.

Shares in Singapore Airlines rose 0.4% on Thursday, bringing gains this year to 4.3%.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Business Maverick

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
With Election Day a fortnight away, the ANC may be reclaiming its place in voters’ hearts
South Africa

With Election Day a fortnight away, the ANC may be reclaiming its place in voters’ hearts
Kinnear murder trial State witness explains how ‘pinging’ can track a cellphone user's location
Maverick News

Kinnear murder trial State witness explains how ‘pinging’ can track a cellphone user's location
Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act
Op-eds

Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
Maverick News

Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Business Maverick

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Connecting the dots — The Lekker Network seeks great Saffas doing amazing things abroad
Business Maverick

Connecting the dots — The Lekker Network seeks great Saffas doing amazing things abroad
After the Bell: A red-letter day for Anglo American
Africa

After the Bell: A red-letter day for Anglo American

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz