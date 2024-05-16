Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Moldovan parliament votes to hold EU referendum, presidential election on Oct. 20

Moldovan parliament votes to hold EU referendum, presidential election on Oct. 20
epa11324078 Moldova's President Maia Sandu (L) gives a joint press conference with Norway's prime minister in the prime minister's residence in Oslo, Norway, 07 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Terje Bendiksby NORWAY OUT
By Reuters
16 May 2024
0

CHISINAU, May 16 (Reuters) - Parliament in ex-Soviet Moldova voted on Thursday to hold a referendum in October on European Union membership, the cornerstone of President Maia Sandu's policies, alongside a presidential election.

By Alexander Tanas

Sandu singles out Russia and corruption as the biggest threats to the sovereignty of the country lying between Ukraine and Romania. Moscow’s war in Ukraine has buffeted Moldova, with missile and drone remnants repeatedly landing on its territory.

The proposed Oct. 20 date for the referendum was backed by a total of 56 members in the 101-seat assembly, where Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) holds a majorityMembers then quickly approved the same date for the presidential poll, in which Sandu is seeking re-election.

Twenty-four assembly members from pro-Russian opposition parties took no part in the vote. One member tried for a time to block parliament’s rostrum.

Opposition parties oppose Sandu’s rapid drive for European integration and say the president has called the referendum to improve her chances of winning the presidential poll.

They call for improved ties with Russia and say a plebiscite should wait until after membership talks begin – the EU agreed last year to launch talks with both Moldova and Ukraine.

Lilian Carp, a leading member of the PAS party, mocked opposition deputies, saying they would have voiced no objections if the referendum had proposed integration with the defunct Soviet Union.

“Citizens of Moldova will have their say in the referendum,” Carp told the chamber. “Integration with the EU means peace and stability.”

Moldova’s Constitutional Court had earlier given its approval for the two ballots to be staged simultaneously.

Moldovans will be asked if they are for or against European integration with a view to joining the 27-member EU.

If the vote passes and turnout exceeds 33 percent, an addendum to the constitutional will declare EU integration “the strategic goal of the Republic of Moldova” and a separate section on the process will be added.

The opposition is made up of Socialists, Communists and the Chance party, linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in connection with the 2014 disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks.

Shor now lives in Moscow after spending time in Israel and said on Thursday he had been granted Russian citizenship. Chance and a group of smaller parties last month announced – in Moscow – the creation of the “Victory” electoral bloc to contest the October ballot.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Editing by Ron Popeski, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Business Maverick

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
World

Age is no barrier for Italy’s 90-year-old sprint queen as she sets world record
Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
NHI fund will take decades to roll out — we answer your burning questions
Maverick News

NHI fund will take decades to roll out — we answer your burning questions
Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act
Op-eds

Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 04 May - 10 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 04 May – 10 May 2024
Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Newsdeck

Anglo Ditching De Beers Is Hard Blow for Troubled Diamond Market
Michael Cohen faces tough questioning from Trump's lawyers at hush money trial
Newsdeck

Michael Cohen faces tough questioning from Trump's lawyers at hush money trial
Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Newsdeck

Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says
Miniature poodle Sage fetches top prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Newsdeck

Miniature poodle Sage fetches top prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz